Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Scott Schaeffer: Thank you, Lauren, and thank you all for joining us this morning. On our last earnings call, we specifically noted four areas of focus at IRT: drive occupancy, deliver plan, value-add improvements, further manage our cost structure, and reduce our [indiscernible]. Since then, we have made progress on each of these fronts and have recognized ways to further optimize our portfolio, which will accelerate our deleveraging and better position IRT for the future. Let me take them one by one. First, our same-store occupancy in the third quarter improved 40 basis points to 94.6% on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, reflecting our team’s ability to continue to implement operational enhancements. Second, we continue to invest in our communities, particularly through our value-add renovation program, where we renovated 709 units in the third quarter and 1,969 units in the first nine months of 2023, achieving an unlevered return on investment of 16%.

Third, we continue to better manage our cost structure by reducing overhead costs by $2 million this year as compared to our original guidance issued in February. This is in addition to the $2.5 million in annual savings associated with the centralization of resident services and sales performance management teams. Looking into 2024, we are rolling out several new technology initiatives that will create further efficiencies. And fourth, we are now announcing a program to accelerate the sale of non-core properties and immediately delever. More on this strategy in a minute. While we remain encouraged by our strategic initiatives to support continued growth at IRT, we and other multifamily operators are facing an increasingly challenging environment.

Specifically, we have seen a slower rate of occupancy gains than expected due to the softening economic environment, along with pricing pressure as new supply is offering aggressive concessions. These factors are affecting some of our markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Nashville. So as a result of these recent trends, we are adjusting our 2023 guidance. Jim will provide greater detail behind our guidance update later on this call. We firmly believe that our core markets are well positioned to continue to see strong absorption of multifamily units. Further, we will continue to benefit from our market diversification and affordable defensive middle market communities that are more resilient, but not immune to current elevated supply pressure.

While we work to navigate the current environment, we must also think strategically to ensure that we are well positioned for the future. Accordingly, we are initiating our portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategy, which is focused over the near-term on reducing our presence in non-core markets while also significantly deleveraging our balance sheet. We are accelerating this plan due to the broad view that interest rates will remain higher for longer, which will continue to impact property values. Our plan is to sell 10 non-core properties with the proceeds used to immediately reduce debt. The plan reduces near-term maturities and better positions IRT for an investment-grade rating. Before handing the call over to Mike, I’d like to stress our continued confidence in our core markets, where demand fundamentals remain favorable and supply pressure should begin to abate over the next 6 to 12 months.

We expect to continue to benefit from positive migration, demographic and employment trends. This is a core strength to the IRT portfolio and will position us favorably going forward. I’d now like to turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Daley: Thanks, Scott. As Scott mentioned and has been noted by other companies and multifamily economists, we are operating in a challenging environment with the impact of new supply and the impact of inflation on consumers. These factors have led to more options for renters in the near-term and higher sensitivity to price than we’ve seen in recent years. This has created headwinds for us and for the industry. Despite these challenges in the third quarter, we delivered a same-store average occupancy rate of 94.6%, a 40 basis point increase on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, and a 150 basis point increase from Q1 of this year. As of today, our same-store occupancy is 94.6% and our same-store non-value add occupancy is 95%.

Our portfolio average rental rate increased 4.4% in Q3, contributing to 5.4% year-over-year property revenue growth for the quarter. New lease rent growth in Q3 reflected changing market conditions, with new lease rates 80 basis points higher. This includes the impact of concession activity to counter those conditions. In the third quarter, we increased the use of concessions, especially markets such as Atlanta and Dallas, to remain competitive and prioritize occupancy. Lease over lease effective rent growth for renewals in Q3 2023 was 4.8% and in Q4 2023 to date is 5%, which reflects approximately 82% of our total expected Q4 lease renewals. Our Q4 2023 to date blended lease-over-lease effective rental rate growth is 2.3%. We continue to achieve double-digit NOI growth in the third quarter in a number of markets, including Houston, Tampa, Louisville, and Lexington.

These markets have displayed increases in average monthly rent, benefiting from strong job markets. We continue to focus on driving operational performance through process improvement, role specialization, and ongoing technology enhancements. These initiatives include a pilot program to build on organizational improvements that have increased the speed of our response to local market changes. Another example is in the screening and qualification process for new residents. Across the industry, efforts to ensure screening effectiveness and to fight fraud are a high priority. We are deploying new technology solutions to improve the accuracy and confidence of prospect ID verification and are preparing to deploy a new robust income verification solution in early 2024.

We expect these technology enhancements will improve the speed and effectiveness of resident screening. In addition, our specialized teams focused on sales and residence account management have had a positive impact on staffing efficiency, resident experience and reputation, streamlining the collections process and greater efficiency and focus for our community teams. As we look ahead, our focus is on prioritizing occupancy throughout our portfolio, while optimizing rent growth where possible. Our results in Q3 show the success of our initiatives and we will continue to explore opportunities to increase efficiencies and drive results. I will now turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Sebra: Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Beginning with our third quarter 2023 performance, net income available to common shareholders was $3.9 million as compared to a $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. This decrease is a result of an asset impairment we recorded this quarter associated with the portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategies Scott mentioned. During the third quarter, core FFO per share increased 7.1% to $0.30 per share from $0.28 per share a year ago. This growth reflects the organic rent and NOI growth that we experienced in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. IRT same-store NOI growth in the third quarter was 4.8%, driven by revenue growth of 5.4%. This growth was led by a 4.4% increase in average monthly rental rates to $1,549 per month.

On the operating expense side, IRT same-store operating expenses increased 6.3% during the third quarter, led by higher property insurance and contract services due to inflation, as well as higher advertising expenses as a result of our increased efforts to drive occupancy amid a slowing macroeconomic environment. Turning to our balance sheet. As of September 30, our liquidity position was $276 million. We had approximately $17 million of unrestricted cash and $259 million of additional capacity through our unsecured credit facility. Before turning to 2023 guidance, I’d like to provide more details behind our newly initiated portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategy. As Scott mentioned, we are focused on reducing our presence in non-core markets, while also delivering our balance sheet.

In particular, we plan to sell 10 properties in seven markets for estimated growth proceeds between $521 million and $533 million, which equates to a weighted average economic cap rate of approximately 5.9% at the midpoint. After repaying debt at the property level associated with the sold properties, we estimate that we will have between $232 million and $244 million of remaining proceeds and we’ll use those remaining proceeds to repay unhedged floating rate borrowing and various other high-cost property mortgages that mature in 2024, 2025, and 2026. The weighted average coupon of the debt we plan to repay is approximately 6.1%. As we sell all these properties, nine of which were acquired from our merger with STAR in late 2021, we are expecting to record a net loss on sale of between $39 million and $51 million, which includes a $20 million to $24 million gain on the single legacy IRT asset that is expected to be sold.

We expect this strategy will result in $0.02 to $0.03 of annual dilution to core FFO per share and after the effect of annual CapEx, we expect it to be breakeven on a free cash flow basis. In addition, the related deleveraging is expected to reduce our net debt to adjusted EBITDA by almost one full term and further improve our unencumbered asset ratios as we work towards achieving an investment-grade rating. We also expect that the strategy will remove all floating rate risk from our balance sheet and will significantly reduce our debt maturities in 2024 and 2025 as we disclosed in our earnings supplement. With respect to our full-year 2023 outlook, we are lowering our EPS guidance range from $0.25 to $0.27 to a loss of $0.07 to $0.02, which now reflects estimated impairment losses of real estate assets just as discussed as a result of our strategy.

Our 2023 core FFO per share guidance midpoint changes by roughly half a penny. We are reducing our same-store portfolio from 115 to 106 properties as a result of this portfolio optimization and deleveraging strategy as we just discussed. The midpoint of our new same-store revenue guidance is 5.6% down from 6.35% previously. This reflects the following assumptions for the fourth quarter of 2023, average occupancy of 94.4%, a blended net effective rental rate increase of 90 basis points, and bad debt had approximately 2% of revenue. On the expense side, our guidance for full-year 2023 total operating expense growth is now more favorable at 5.7%, down from 6.1% at the midpoint of our ranges. Controllable operating expenses are now expected to be up 6.5% at the midpoint versus previous guidance of 5.1%, driven by higher inflationary pressure on services as well as higher cost to turn units associated with evictions.

Non-controllable operating expenses for real estate taxes and insurance are now expected to be up 4.5% at the midpoint. This is down from our previous guidance of 7.8%, driven by lower assessed values than expected and early successes with 2023 real estate tax appeals. As a result of these changes our revised midpoint for property NOI growth is now 5.5%, down from 6.5%. We are reducing our G&A and property management expense guidance to a midpoint of $50.5 million, down from $51 million previously. And we were also reducing the range and midpoint for full-year interest expense to $101.5 million, down from $103 million. While we’re still not assuming any acquisition volume for this year, we are maintaining our disposition guidance of $124.5 million at the midpoint, as we are not expecting the additional sales from our portfolio optimization strategy will occur this year, but rather in early 2024.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Scott. Scott?

Scott Schaeffer: Thanks, Jim. In closing, we feel very good about our position despite the near-term environment. First, we have the right assets and the right markets that will continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends. Second, value-add is core to who we are and will remain a consistent source of organic growth with the portfolio throughout the cycle. And lastly, we are now taking decisive action to optimize the portfolio and fundamentally reset our leverage profile. We are committed to this strategy as we believe it will deliver sustainable earnings growth. We thank you for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with many of you at NAREIT’s REITworld Conference in the coming weeks. Operator, you can open the call for questions.

