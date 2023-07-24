Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) reported revenue of $127.7 million, down 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was -8.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Independent Bank Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 64.68% versus 62.38% estimated by four analysts on average.

Net interest margin : 2.71% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.01%.

Net charge-offs to average loans : -0.03% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $16.80 billion compared to the $16.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income : $113.61 million compared to the $126.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Total Noninterest Income : $14.10 million compared to the $13.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Net Interest Income (FTE): $114.64 million versus $127 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Independent Bank Group have returned +16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

