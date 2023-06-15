Independent Director of Ranpak Holdings Picks Up 18% More Stock \

Potential Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Salil Seshadri, recently bought US$420k worth of stock, paying US$4.20 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 18%.

Ranpak Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Alicia Tranen bought US$553k worth of shares at a price of US$5.08 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Ranpak Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$4.54 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.3% of Ranpak Holdings shares, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ranpak Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Ranpak Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Ranpak Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

