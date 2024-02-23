In India, 100% Employment At 2 Of 3 IIM A-B-C’s

IIM Ahmedabad’s campus

IIM Ahmedabad registers 100% placement; 163 dream applications

From Ahmedabad, India: During the placement process for the MBA Class of 2024 of the Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad that completed on February 12 Accenture and Boston Consulting Group made the most offers (including PPOs-pre placement offers) on the campus.

Accenture made the most offers at the end of the final placement process with 26 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 23 offers. Among the investment banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, making 9 offers, closely followed by JP Morgan with 5 offers. In the general management domain, Adani made the highest number of offers – 10, closely followed by Essar Group, which rolled out 6 offers.

This year the management consulting cohort witnessed a decrease in the number of offers by 15% vis-à-vis last year, while niche consulting witnessed a very significant increase. The roles offered by conglomerates also increased by 13%.

Main walkway at IIM Bangalore

IIM-Bangalore summer placements: Nearly 600 students placed, including 12 students with disabilities

From Bangalore, India: The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has completed placements for summer internships of its largest ever Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) batch of 602 eligible students.

As per the official statement, the week dedicated to summer placements held during November 6 to 11 saw 484 students (437 PGP and 47 PGP-BA) being placed, while 115 students (89 PGP and 26 PGP-BA) were placed in a subsequent rolling placement process. The latter process included a targeted drive by Atypical Advantage to place 12 students with disabilities with leading corporates. Three PGP students sought and found summer internships on their own.

This year, consulting firms made the largest number of offers (158), with Accenture Strategy making a record 45 offers, yet the ratio of students interning in consulting fell marginally this year as many sought after finance, banking and investment firms made more offers (130) this year. FMCG and retail firms that are aspirational for marketing roles made 69 offers. The 55 offers by manufacturing firms were in areas like supply chain and new product entry. The 45 offers by ecommerce and payments firms were in digital marketing and cards business. IT related firms made 43 offers in areas like IT consulting and product management. Business conglomerates made 41 offers primarily in their leadership tracks for general management roles.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

IIM Calcutta’s flagship MBA program records 100% placement, consulting sector emerges as top recruiter

From Calcutta, India: IIM Calcutta’s flagship MBA program concluded the final placements for the 59th batch recently and recorded another year with 100% placements. A statement issued by the institute on Monday said that about 464 students took part in the process, securing 529 offers from 194 companies despite the tough market conditions.

“The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter yet again with 167 students (31.6%) bagging offers. Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter among the consulting sector which included firms like EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Vector Consulting and Arthur D. Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney, amongst others,” the institute said.

IIM Calcutta continues to attract marquee finance firms and remains the finance campus of the country. About 114 students (21.5%) entered marquee finance firms from the private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management domains, which saw participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Barclays, HSBC and others.

The post In India, 100% Employment At 2 Of 3 IIM A-B-C’s appeared first on Poets&Quants.