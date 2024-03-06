On March 4, 2024, President Ichiro Aoki of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) executed a sale of 50,000 shares of company stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $6.77 per share, which calculates to a total transaction value of $338,500.

Indie Semiconductor Inc is a technology company that focuses on providing automotive semiconductors and software platforms. The company's solutions are geared towards advancing the electrification, connectivity, and autonomy of vehicles. Indie Semiconductor Inc designs and manufactures a range of integrated circuits and related products that are integral to the modern automotive industry.

Over the past year, the insider, Ichiro Aoki, has sold a cumulative total of 250,000 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were trading at $6.77, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.02 billion.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales for Indie Semiconductor Inc, which may be of interest to investors and market analysts. The data provided reflects the transactions made by company insiders and does not necessarily indicate the company's performance or future stock price movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

