Individual investors account for 56% of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.'s (CVE:NOU) ownership, while private companies account for 17%

Key Insights

Nouveau Monde Graphite's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

38% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 17% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nouveau Monde Graphite, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nouveau Monde Graphite?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Nouveau Monde Graphite does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nouveau Monde Graphite's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Nouveau Monde Graphite is not owned by hedge funds. Pallinghurst Graphite Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 9.5% and 1.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Investissement Québec, Investment Arm and Amati Global Investors Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Eric Desaulniers directly holds 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Nouveau Monde Graphite

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.. In their own names, insiders own CA$2.9m worth of stock in the CA$191m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 8.6% stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 17%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nouveau Monde Graphite better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Nouveau Monde Graphite has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

