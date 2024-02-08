These Industrial REITs Just Hiked Their Dividends by Up to 15.6%

In a positive development for investors, two industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) recently announced dividend increases. This signals potential opportunities in the real estate market, as these companies strive to deliver enhanced returns to their shareholders.

Let’s check out each dividend raiser to see if there's a spot for one or both in your portfolio.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is one of the largest pure-play U.S.-focused industrial REITs with a portfolio of 371 properties containing approximately 45 million square feet.

In its fourth quarter earnings release on February 6, Rexford announced a 10% increase to its dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4175 per share, equating to an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 3.2% at the time of this writing.

Rexford is now on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) owns and operates a portfolio of logistics properties containing approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space. Its properties are concentrated in 15 major markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Central and South Florida, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, and Seattle.

In its fourth quarter earnings release on February 7, First Industrial announced a 15.6% increase to its dividend. It now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, equating to an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 2.8% at the time of this writing.

Story continues

Like Rexford, First Industrial is now on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year in which it has raised its annual dividend payment.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article These Industrial REITs Just Hiked Their Dividends by Up to 15.6% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.