Industry Moves: Xero Shoes Exec Dennis Driscoll to Retire After 44-Year Career + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Aug. 4, 2023: Footwear veteran Dennis Driscoll has announced his retirement after 44 years in the industry. Driscoll is currently chief product officer at Xero Shoes, where he has expanded the brand’s flagship DIY sandal kits into a collection of more than 40 performance and casual styles, and helped grow the business grew 58 percent since joining in 2012, to $48.7 million in net revenue. Driscoll is slated to step down in September. “When I think of all the lucky things that have enabled Xero Shoes to become what it is today, at the top of the list is our chance meeting with Dennis,” CEO and co-founder Steven Sashen said in a statement. “He has been a mentor, a sounding board, a creative inspiration, a trusted friend and the backbone of our product.” Driscoll has an extensive background in footwear and sporting goods. Over the years, he’s held leadership positions at Avia, Wilson, Converse, Dr. Martens and Crocs. He will be replaced at Xero Shoes by Michael Pao, who joins as chief product officer starting July 24. Pao has previously worked in global product management and merchandising at Puma, Crocs, Clarks and Timberland.

July 31, 2023: Columbia Sportswear Co. has hired Tricia Shumavon as president of its Prana brand. She will assume the role in September 2023. Most recently, Shumavon was the global VP of women’s, men’s and kids’ sportswear apparel at Adidas. Shumavon also has had stints at Nike, The Gap and L Brands and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. “We are excited to have Tricia Shumavon join our team to lead the Prana brand,” Columbia Sportswear Co. SVP of emerging brands Craig Zanon said in a statement. “Tricia brings a wealth of experience to the job and a consumer-led mindset, which will help propel the Prana brand.”

July 24, 2023: Asics North America has tapped 15-year industry veteran Michael Dougherty for its VP of U.S. sales role. In this role, Asics said Dougherty will oversee U.S. wholesale sales. He has assumed the role effective today from the brand’s North American Headquarters in Boston. Most recently, Dougherty was a full-time consultant and contractor for Grendene Global Brands, which also included work as its GM of North America. He has also held positions with Clarks Originals and New Balance.

July 19, 2023: VF Corporation has announced that Andreas Olsson, current VP of sales at Vans for the EMEA region has been appointed as the new VP/GM of Vans EMEA, effective July 17. In this new role Andreas will report to both Kevin Bailey, global brand president of Vans, and Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP and president of EMEA, APAC & emerging brands. For the past 13 years, Olsson has served in a variety of leadership roles across The North Face and Vans, as well as director of digital accounts across all brands in the EMEA platform. Before returning to Vans to lead sales for the EMEA region, Olsson served as the GM for Dickies EMEA, driving strategic priorities, elevating the brand in the region, and unlocking new opportunities in the marketplace. “It is an honor to lead the regional business of what is widely recognized as one of the original action sports brands and a global icon of creative exploration,” Olsson said in a statement. “I am truly excited to contribute to Vans future growth and success and feel privileged to work alongside a team of exceptional individuals who inspire me every day.”

July 12, 2023: Target Corporation has named Lisa Roath as its new EVP and chief marketing officer. In her new role, Roath will lead the company’s core marketing functions, including creative, guest marketing strategy, retail brand experience, social media, paid media strategy and marketing strategy and operations. She joins Target’s leadership team effective immediately and will report to Cara Sylvester, EVP and chief guest experience officer. “Lisa’s detailed understanding of the retail landscape, her experience leading teams to deliver strong business results and her deep knowledge of and empathy for our guests make her the ideal candidate to steward Target’s brand and grow our relationship with guests,” Sylvester said. A 17-year Target veteran, Roath most recently served as SVP of food and beverage merchandising. Before that, she held a variety of leadership roles across the company, including on its pricing and promotions and merchandising teams. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead this best-in-class team as we work together to fuel those connections with our guests, driving deeper loyalty and continued sales growth for years to come,” Roath added.

Lisa Roath Courtesy of Target

June 27, 2023: REI Co-op has promoted a pair of finance and supply chain team leaders. The retailer has elevated Michelle Kirkpatrick — who most recently served as its corporate controller and divisional VP of Finance — to VP, controller. In the role, REI said Kirkpatrick will oversee its accounting, treasury, procurement and tax teams. Also, REI said she will lead its strategic enterprise resource planning (ERP) initiative. REI has also promoted Ruchi Christensen to VP of distribution and fulfillment operations. In her new position, the retailer said Christensen will provide strategic direction to its fulfillment centers and supply chain teams to optimize productivity, inventory management, business readiness and financial results.

June 26, 2023: Rihanna has stepped down from her role as CEO of Savage X Fenty, her lingerie brand co-owned with investors such as LVMH. According to Vogue Business, former Anthropologie Group CEO Hillary Super will take over the role, which Rihanna has held since 2018. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna told Vogue Business. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

June 19, 2023: Puma has named Shirley Li as general manager in China. She joined Puma in early 2023 as commercial director and previously worked as VP of wholesale at Adidas. The promotion represent’s Puma’s committments to growing its business in China. David Lu, general manager of retail operations at Levi’s, will replace Shirley as commercial director. These changes are effective July 1. “I am very excited that we will open a new chapter for Puma China under the new leadership of Shirley,” said Arne Freundt, Puma CEO.

June 16, 2023: Mark Goldston, general partner of Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), has been named executive chairman of The Beachbody Company’s (BODi) board of directors. Mark, father to APL cofounders Adam and Ryan Goldston, served as the CMO of Reebok for a year in 1988, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served as the president of L.A. Gear for an almost three-year stint ending in 1994. He was brought into the health and wellness company in part due to his experience in turnaround efforts, according to a release. “I felt strongly about pursuing Mark given his unique skills and experience, and I am thrilled to welcome Mark to BODi as our new Executive Chairman” said Carl Daikeler, BODi’s cofounder and CEO.

June 8, 2023: Carhartt has named Tara Roemke as VP of global merchandising. With more than 20 years of product management and merchandising experience, Roemke will serve as the general manager of Carhartt’s Men’s and Carhartt Company Gear (uniform B2B & personal protective equipment (PPE)) businesses. She will report to Susan Hennike, Carhartt’s chief brand officer. In her role, Roemke is responsible for growing and developing the Men’s workwear and PPE product strategies, while identifying marketplace opportunities to meet the current and future needs of Carhartt consumers and hardworking people across the globe. She will lead the Men’s merchandising team, and collaborate cross-functionally with the product, brand and strategy teams, and all business units, to ensure each season’s product assortment and key stories are brought to market. Roemke joins Carhartt after 13 years at Ariat International where she most recently served as VP of apparel and denim product management. Before joining Ariat International, Roemke spent four years at Levi Strauss and two years at Gap Inc.

May 22, 2023: Brooks has promoted Carson Caprara, who has been with the company since 2005, to SVP of footwear. In his new role, the company said Caprara will lead footwear design, development, product management and merchandising for its global business. In 2022, Brooks exceeded $1.2 billion in revenue. Caprara joined Brooks in 2005 as a field marketing representative, and he most recently served as VP of footwear product management and merchandising. Caprara has been at the forefront of several Brooks initiatives and innovations, including the launch of its innovation-accelerator BlueLine Lab. Also, Brooks said via statement that alongside VP of footwear research and development Pete Humphrey, Caprara was instrumental in developing the brand’s “focus on seamlessly incorporating the mechanics of bodies in motion and the different experiences runners crave in performance product.” This led to performance innovations such as GuideRails and GlideRoll technologies.

May 17, 2023: Torrid Holdings Inc. CFO and COO Tim Martin has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the company announced. He will remain with the company until May 26. SVP of finance and investor relations Paula Dempsey will become interim CFO until a successor is named. CTO Hyon Park will lead supply chain operations and CEO Lisa Harper will helm stores and real estate operations. “We appreciate Tim’s leadership and his many contributions to our organization. We thank him and wish him well,” said Harper in a statement.

May 11, 2023: JD Sports Fashion Plc has hired Dominic Platt as its next CFO, and also appointed him to its board. The retailer said Platt is expected to join later this year. Platt is currently CFO of BGL Group, a leading digital distributor of financial services in the U.K. and owner of Compare the Market, and previously held senior finance roles at Darty Plc and Cable and Wireless Plc. Current CFO Neil Greenhalgh will leave in the summer after completed the publication of its Annual Report and ensuring an orderly transition of his responsibilities is in place.

May 11, 2023: Fanatics has named Krishna Rao as the new CFO of Fanatics Commerce. He most recently served as CFO of healthcare payments platform Cedar and was previously the global head of corporate and business development for Airbnb. He will oversee finance and strategic planning for the Fanatics’ Commerce business and will report to Fanatics Commerce CEO and Fanatics vice chairman Doug Mack.

May 10, 2023: VF Corporation has announced new leadership promotions to its EMEA brand leadership team. Andreas Olsson, who previously served as general manager of Dickies EMEA, has been named VP Sales, Vans EMEA. Werner Bossenmaier, who previously served as VP of marketplace, Timberland EMEA, will succeed Olsson as general manager of Dickies EMEA. “We are proud to announce Andreas’ and Werner’s promotions to these important leadership roles in EMEA. At VF, we believe in investing in our talent, and these appointments are a testament to our commitment to talent growth and development,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP, president EMEA, APAC and emerging brands. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our business, as we continue to aim for growth and expansion.”

May 9, 2023: Nike has named Maria Henry to its board of directors. She served as CFO of Kimberly-Clark Corporation between April 2015 and April 2022 and as the company’s EVP and senior advisor between April 2022 and September 2022, when she retired. She previously served as CFO of The Hillshire Brands Company. “Maria’s strong global and financial leadership, as well as her strategic contributions across multiple industries, make her an outstanding addition to our board,” said Mark Parker, executive chairman of Nike, Inc. “We look forward to working with Maria during an exciting time for Nike where we see unprecedented brand strength and great opportunity for future growth.”

May 8, 2023: Altra Running has appointed Joe Toth to its of North America head of sales role. The VF Corp.-owned brand said in a statement that Toth will lead its North American sales strategy, with responsibility for the wholesale channel in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Prior to joining Altra, Toth — who has more than 20 years of industry experience — worked at Saucony for roughly 10 years, most recently serving as its VP of sales. Aside from Toth, Altra also announced it has named Michael Dobbs its Eastern U.S. sales manager. According to Altra, Dobbs — a 15-year footwear industry veteran — will be tasked with managing its team of field sales reps and guiding the direction of the U.S. wholesale channel throughout the Eastern region.

May 3, 2023: Skechers has promoted Richard Parker to managing director of the UK and Ireland. He has served 22 years at the comfort footwear brand and most recently served as the national sales manager for Skechers UK and Ireland. Former managing director Peter Youell has transitioned into an advisor role to work on certain international projects.

May 2, 2023: Guess?, Inc. has appointed Markus Neubrand as CFO, effective August 1. He currently serves as CFO of MCM Worldwide. He succeeds Dennis Secor, who will remain on as EVP until March 2024. Fabrice Benarouche has also been promoted to SVP finance, investor relations and chief accounting officer, effective immediately.

April 27, 2023: Fanatics has named Deborah Crawford as its new SVP, head of investor relations. She will report to Fanatics CFO Glenn H. Schiffman. Crawford joins Fanatics after a 10 year tenure at Meta, where she most recently served as VP, head of investor relations. She also held roles at Ancestry.com and Netflix. “As we continue to grow and mature as a global organization, getting our story right with the investor community remains critical,” said Schiffman in a statement.

Deborah Crawford Fanatics

April 20, 2023: JCPenney has promoted Katie Mullen to chief customer officer. Previously serving as the retailer’s chief digital officer, Mullen will continue to oversee e-commerce strategy and omnichannel development, with an added emphasis on customer marketing, engagement, analytics and more. According to JCPenney, Mullen will lead the company’s efforts to deliver an end-to-end integrated shopping experience that is relevant for today’s customers. A key focus of this new role is driving innovation in digital, data and analytics to transform how customers experience JCPenney. “A core part of JCPenney’s overarching transformation strategy and our shift back to the basics has been a relentless focus on our customer’s needs,” Marc Rosen, CEO of JCPenney, said in a statement. “Creating space for Katie to link our digital technology, customer insights and personalization capabilities and to bring it to life through an integrated, end-to-end customer experience is a natural evolution of her role and will help take us to the next level.” Prior to joining JCPenney, Mullen served as the chief digital officer at Neiman Marcus Group.

April 20, 2023: Farfetch has named Nick Tran as its new chief marketing officer. Tran will be based in London and will report to chief marketplace officer, Edward Sabbagh, and will oversee all global marketing functions for Farfetch Marketplaces. Most recently, Tran served as global head of marketing at TikTok, where he oversaw the company’s B2C marketing organization, including global brand strategy, strategic partnerships, paid media, social media, and organic content. Currently, he is also a Henry Crown Fellow, contributing to the program run by The Aspen Institute, a non-profit organization that fosters young business leaders. Previously, he served in executive marketing positions at Samsung and Hulu. “The relationship between the consumer and brands continues to evolve and it’s more important than ever to create lasting and palpable impressions,” Tran said in a statement. “This is an exciting time to be joining Farfetch and be able to shape the connections between the curators, creators, and customers of luxury fashion. I’m excited to join the Farfetch rocketship and help take the brand to all-new heights.”

Nick Tran Courtesy of Farfetch

April 18, 2023: OrthoLite is bolstering the team for its OrthoLite Circl division. The company announced that Marc Kronenberg has been named development and commercialization director for Circl, a new eco-friendly foam technology that is plastics-free, recyclable, biodegradable and industrially compostable. Kronenberg — who will be based in Circl’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam — brings more than two decades of experience in global footwear manufacturing, for companies such as Adidas, Anta and Caleres. In his new role, he will be committed to bringing the Cirql technology to market with OrthoLite’s 500 global footwear brand partners. To support those efforts, the company also recently hired Juan Cutina as sales director of OrthoLite Cirql.

Marc Kronenberg Courtesy of Ortholite Circl

April 14, 2023: JD Sports Fashion Plc has appointed Theresa Casey to the role of general counsel and company secretary of JD, effective April 11. Casey joined the company from the Open Banking Implementation Entity, where she was general counsel. She also previously spent seven years as general counsel and company secretary at N Brown Group Plc until March 2022.

April 13, 2023: Tapestry Inc. announced on Thursday that Alan Lau has been appointed to its board of directors. The appointment of Mr. Lau to the board brings the membership to eleven. Lau current serves as chief business officer for Animoca Brands, where he oversees and provides support to the company’s more than 340 portfolio companies and leads M&A and business development. Before joining Animoca Brands, Lau was chairman and CEO of Tencent WeSure, a fintech company that he co-founded to offer disruptive, affordable Internet insurance to WeChat users. He has also held roles at Citibank and McKinsey & Company. Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry said in a statement: “As we continue to further refine our digital strategy across our portfolio of brands, Alan’s broad experience in engaging consumers across digital channels, leveraging technology and data analytics, as well as deep knowledge of the important China market, will be invaluable assets.”

Alan Lau. Courtesy of Tapestry

April 6, 2023: Nike, Inc. has promoted KeJuan Wilkins, currently the VP of enterprise communications, to the role of EVP, chief communications officer, effective June 1. In his new role, Wilkins will lead all global corporate, consumer, and employee communications for Nike, Inc., the company said in a statement. He succeeds Nigel Powell, the company’s long-time EVP, chief communications officer, who will retire this summer. “KeJuan is a best-in-class communications expert who is well poised to help lead us into Nike’s next growth phase,” John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc., said in a statement. “His knowledge, insights, and forward-thinking will be great assets to our executive leadership team.” As a member of the company’s executive leadership team, Wilkins will report directly to Donahoe. Wilkins, a 17-year veteran of the company, most recently led corporate and employee communications globally for Nike. He has previously led communications for Nike’s North America geography and the Jordan Brand. Before Nike, Wilkins held roles in the athletic footwear industry and with the New York Knicks.

Nike’s new chief communications officer, KeJuan Wilkins. Courtesy of Nike

March 31, 2023: Boot Barn announced on Friday that Gregory V. Hackman, EVP and chief operating officer, plans to retire this upcoming June. Before taking on his current role in November 2021, Hackman previously served as EVP, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer from August 2020 through October 2021; and as chief financial officer and secretary from January 2015 through August 2020. In a statement, Jim Conroy, president and CEO of Boot Barn, thanked Hackman for his eight years of service and highlighted some of his successes. “During his tenure, our store count increased from 150 stores to nearly 350 stores, and our revenue has grown by more than $1 billion,” Conroy said. “He has had a profound impact on the evolution of the company and more importantly on the personal and career development of many executives.” Hackman added, “I am very grateful that I was able to conclude my retail career at Boot Barn and feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with Jim in leading one of the fastest growing retail brands in the country. I will miss the company and the entire team but will reflect on my eight years with Boot Barn fondly.”

March 30, 2023: The Athlete’s Foot has tapped Beth Greenfield as lead merchandiser and buyer, effective March 27. Greenfield has over 25 years of extensive experience in retail, buying, and merchandising at brands including Champion, Puma, Footlocker, and Citi Trends. In her new role, Greenfield will report directly to Matthew Lafone, president and GM of Americas, and will work closely with The Athlete’s Foot brand and operating partners to develop and implement regional product strategies, identify market trends, and drive engagement in their communities. Greenfield will also lead the hyper-localization of The Athlete’s Foot product offerings to better serve the brand’s customers and partners.

Beth Greenfield The Athlete’s Foot

March 30, 2023: Capri Holdings Limited, which owns Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, has named Mahesh Madhavan to the board of directors, effective March 30. He is the CEO of Bacardi Limited and has served at the spirits company for over over 25 years. “It is an incredible privilege to join Capri Holdings Board of Directors,” said Madhavan in a statement. “Capri Holdings is comprised of three iconic brands, and I am proud to be a part of the group’s continued success. I look forward to working with the Board to help Capri continue to execute on their growth strategy globally.”

March 16, 2023: Shoe Carnival has named Erik Gast as the company’s EVP, chief financial officer, effective April 24. He joins the footwear retailer from Fleet Farm Group, where he served as EVP and CFO since 2020. Prior to that, he held roles at Great Wolf Resorts, Pilot Travel Centers, Family Dollar and Ace Hardware. At Shoe Carnival, he succeeds W. Kerry Jackson who is retiring.

March 9, 2023: JD Sports Fashion Plc has announced Ian Dyson will be appointed as a non-executive director to its board of directors. The appointment will take effect today. Dyson will join the retailer’s Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. “I am delighted to welcome Ian to the JD Board. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and insight to our deliberations. The appointment of Ian is further progress towards strengthening the board’s broader PLC experience base,” board chair Andrew Higginson said in a statement. Currently, Dyson is the chair of the board at consumer electronics company Currys Plc, and in the past was the senior independent director at ASOS Plc, a senior independent director at Flutter Entertainment Plc and a non-executive director of Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc and SSP Group Plc.

March 8, 2023: PVH Corp. has named Amber (McCasland) McCann as EVP and chief communications officer, effective April 6. In her new role, McCann will lead all aspects of PVH’s global internal and external communications strategy and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. McCann most recently as VP of global brand and communications at Poshmark, where she guided the company’s global communications strategy through its IPO in 2021 and acquisition by Naver Corp. in 2023. Previously she spent 10 years in senior communications roles at Levi Strauss & Co. and has also held positions at Gap, Inc. and Yahoo! earlier in her career. “Amber has an impressive track record as an innovative brand and corporate communications leader with international experience at the intersection of fashion, consumer, and technology,” said Larsson in a statement. “As we continue to execute the PVH+ Plan and move our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands closer to the consumer than ever before, Amber’s expertise working with iconic brands on a global scale will help bring our vision to life for all stakeholders.”

March 7, 2023: Roots has tapped Joey Gollish as a creative director in residence for a period expected to extend through 2025. This appointment represents the first time in Roots almost 50-year history that it has welcomed an outside creative to the brand. During his tenure, Gollish will work with Karuna Scheinfeld, chief product officer, who leads the creative and design teams. Gollish, the founder and creative director of the fashion label Mr. Saturday, will continue to helm its design and creative direction during this period. “As we embark on our 50th year, we understand the importance of staying innovative and forward-looking in today’s ever-changing market,” Roots president and CEO Meghan Roach said in a statement. “Through our collaboration with Mr. Saturday in December 2022, we found that Joey had a deep love for the Roots brand and a unique perspective that will support our long-term objective of increasing the brand’s global appeal. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this additional creative influence will bring to Roots.”

Joey Gollish. Roots Canada

March 6, 2023: Express, Inc. has announced the retirement of its president and chief operating officer Matthew Moellering, effective May 5. The company said on Friday that it has retained executive search and leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart to conduct an external search for Moellering’s replacement. Moellering has been with Express since 2003 and was appointed to his current position in September 2019. He served as interim CFO from October 2021 to March 2022 and interim CEO and president from January – June 2019; was appointed as COO in 2011 and previously served as CAO & CFO from 2009 to 2011, and CFO from 2007 to 2009. Prior to joining the company, he held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble from 1995 to 2003. “Matt has been an invaluable thought partner to me over the last three years, offering the full breadth of his experience and perspective, and I appreciate his conviction for our corporate strategy and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition for his successor,” said CEO Tim Baxter.

Feb. 23, 2023: Kiton’s CEO Antonio De Matteis has been named Pitti Immagine’s new president. He succeeds Claudio Marenzi, Herno’s president and CEO, who held the role since 2017. “I want to thank the president who preceded me and outgoing members of the board for the great achievements over the past years that contributed to Pitti Immagine’s strength, wide-ranging offer and competitiveness,” De Matteis said. “It’s an honor to be named president of such an important event globally and with support from the new board I’m committed to continue along the same trajectory.” The board confirmed Antonella Mani as VP and members Raffaello Napoleone, current CEO of Pitti Immagine, and Niccolò Ricci. The trade show operator is best known for leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo, in addition to Pitti Filati, Pitti Bimbo and Pitti Fragranze dedicated to yarnmakers, childrenswear and fragrances, respectively. It also operates Taste centered on food, Testo on books, and Super on contemporary fashion.

Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kiton Courtesy

Feb. 23, 2023: Farfetch Limited announced on Thursday that Elliot Jordan will step down by the end of the year, after more than eight years as CFO. The company said in a statement that Jordan has agreed to serve as CFO through the end of 2023 while the company initiates a search to identify his successor. Since joining the company in 2015, Jordan has helped Farfetch grown its annual GMV from $380 million to $4.1 billion between 2015 and 2022. He has also helped guide Farfetch through its transformation from a private company to a publicly traded company, including its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in Sep. 2018. “We are some way off from saying our ‘goodbyes’ but his legacy will be formidable finance and business services teams that are part of a company that we believe is extremely well placed to continue to lead the industry and drive profitable growth – and Elliot has been an important building block of our success,” said Farfetch founder, chairman and CEO José Neves in a statement.

Jan. 31, 2023: Under Armour has appointed Carolyn Everson and Patrick Whitesell to its board of directors, effective Feb. 1. The company also announced that board member Harvey Sanders will retire from his role on March 31. Everson currently serves as a senior advisor for private equity firm Permira and previously served as president of Instacart. Whitesell has served as the executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings since October 2017 and is also on the board of Learfield.

Jan. 25, 2023: PVH Corp. has named Donald Kohler as president of Calvin Klein Americas, effective March 13. He previously led the Americas region for brands such as Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo and Diesel. He will report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. “As we continue to build the right team to execute our PVH+ Plan, I am excited to have a strong operator like Donald join PVH to lead our Calvin Klein business in the Americas,” Larsson said.

Jan. 24, 2023: The Athlete’s Foot has announced two two key executive promotions. Darius Billings, a 15-year employee of The Athlete’s Foot, has been elevated to VP of marketing: community engagement and StAART, and Cassidy Dansberry has been promoted to marketing manager. Both promotions are effective immediately. Billings will report to Matthew Lafone, president and GM of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot, and Dansberry will report to Billings. What’s more, The Athlete’s Foot announced it has added two new positions to its marketing team: social media coordinator and marketing coordinator.

Jan. 20, 2023: Vince Holding Corp. announced that David Stefko has decided to retire as CFO, effective Feb. 10, though he will stay on in an advisory role until May to help smooth the transition for his successor, Amy Levy, currently SVP of financial planning & analysis and investor relations. Levy joined the Vince organization in 2016 and in her latest role oversaw multiple functions, including treasury, FP&A, investor relations and all facets of retail, wholesale and corporate planning. She is a veteran of the fashion industry, having previously served as a member of the finance team at Michael Kors and Esprit.

Jan. 19, 2023: Levi Strauss & Co. has named Jason Gowans as SVP and chief digital officer, effective Feb. 6. He will oversee the company’s e-commerce and digital go-to-market strategy and will report to Michelle Gass, president of Levi. Gowans previously spent 10 years at Nordstrom, where he served in various roles across marketing, data science and digital. He was mot recently the SVP of digital commerce.

Jan. 12, 2023: Hanesbrands Inc. CFO Michael Dastugue will resign in February for “family reasons,” the company announced on Thursday. Scott Lewis, the company’s chief accounting officer and controller, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named. “On behalf of our Board, our management team and the entire Hanesbrands family, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Michael for his leadership and significant contributions to our Company,” Hanesbrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in a statement.

Jan. 11, 2023: Canadian retailer The Bay has announced that Iain Nairn, president and CEO of The Bay will retire this month. As such, Sophia Hwang-Judiesch has been appointed president of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay, comprising both the store and digital businesses. Hwang-Judiesch was appointed president of Hudson’s Bay in September 2022, leading the Hudson’s Bay store organization, including the execution of the company’s in-store digital selling transformation, customer experience and store optimization strategy. Nairn’s retirement culminates a 46-year career in retailing. Since joining The Bay, he oversaw a digital transformation of the business, including the launch of Marketplace, which brought more than 900 new sellers to thebay.com. He also launched Hudson’s Bay Foundation Charter for Change, and significantly advanced The Bay’s Truth & Reconciliation work, meeting with communities and building relationships with Indigenous organizations.

Jan. 9, 2023: VF Corp., which owns Vans, The North Face and Timberland, has made three new appointments to its EMEA leadership team. Martino Scabbia Guerrini‘s role has been expanded to EVP, resident EMEA, APAC & emerging brands, adding the APAC region to his role. Mariano Alonso, current GM of Timberland EMEA, will become GM of The North Face EMEA. Nina Flood, currently president of VF Global Packs (Eastpak, JanSport, and Kipling), will succeed Alonso as GM of Timberland EMEA.

Jan. 9, 2023: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association announced that Clarks Inc. CEO Jonathan Ram was reelected as chairman of the SFIA board of directors for the 2023 term. Voting took place at the group’s Dec. 15 annual meeting. In addition, Adam Franklin, president of Franklin Sports, and Richard Sullivan, president & CEO of Asics North America, were newly elected to the board, and six other members were reelected, all for three-year terms. The board also includes 11 more members who are serving staggered terms.

Jan. 5, 2023: Nordstrom has appointed Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors. He currently serves as SVP of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer at Intuit, where he oversees IT functions as well as cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. “Atticus is a proven leader with decades of experience in the technology and cybersecurity space,” said Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom Board.

Jan. 5, 2023: Merrell has tapped Jessica Adler to fill its VP of U.S. sales role. In this position, Merrell said Adler will be tasked with leading the evolution of its wholesale strategy stateside. Adler will report directly to Chris Hufnagel, global brand president of Merrell, and will also join the brand’s senior leadership team. Prior to joining Merrell, Adler — whose retail career spans nearly 20 years — has held sales leadership roles over the past 10 years with lifestyle brands including Levi Strauss & Co., Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA. “Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that builds strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth,” Hufnagel said in a statement. “Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Dec. 14, 2022: PVH Corp. has tapped Eva Serrano as global brand president of Calvin Klein. Serrano, a seasoned Inditex group veteran, will join the company in March 2023 and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. Serrano joins PVH and Calvin Klein with 20 years of leadership experience with Zara and the Inditex group. Serrano began her career in Europe, where she was part of the international commercial development for Zara Europe before assuming the international commercial director position for Asia Pacific and playing a key role in expanding growth in the region. She most recently served as president for Inditex Greater China, where she was responsible for leading that rapidly growing market. “Eva deeply understands the disruptive forces in our industry and how to connect a brand’s core value proposition to where the consumer is going,” said Larsson in a statement. “Her experience will be critical in unlocking Calvin Klein’s full global potential, and her appointment is an important next step in our continuing execution of the PVH+ Plan, our multi-year growth plan.”

Nov. 16, 2022: The TJX Companies, Inc. has promoted John Klinger to EVP and CFO, effective Jan. 29, 2023. In his new role, Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax, and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as SEVP of finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including global communications, risk management, new business development, and financial aspects of real estate. Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a manager of business analysis for Marmaxx. He held various finance positions with increasing responsibility within HomeGoods and Marmaxx before being promoted to VP and divisional CFO for AJWright in 2007. In 2011, he became VP of corporate finance and was promoted to SVP and divisional CFO for TJX Europe later that year. He returned to the U.S. in 2015 to assume the role of SVP and corporate controller. In April 2019, Klinger was named EVP and corporate controller. Prior to joining TJX, Klinger was with the Stride Rite company starting in 1994. He held various finance roles, eventually becoming the director of finance in 1998.

Oct. 18, 2022: Macy’s has named longtime exec Julie Walsh as senior vice president, general business manager of Center Core and Beauty. Walsh has worked at Macy’s for more than 20 years and has held various leadership positions, including experience in fine jewelry, prestige cosmetics and most recently, serving as Macy’s vice president, divisional business manager for fragrances. In her new role, Walsh will be responsible for leading and driving the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organization which include beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories. She will report to Macy’s chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir. “I am so excited to share Julie’s promotion. As a member of our merchant organization for over two decades, we have watched her grow in her career and excel in advancing our strategy,” Dvir said. “I am confident that her leadership, collaborative approach and ability to create meaningful experiences in-store and online through best-in-class product offerings will continue to help drive this business forward.”

Sept. 12, 2022: Vans has hired Marissa Pardini as its chief product and merchandising officer. Pardini will step into the role on Dec. 1. In the position, Vans said Pardini will be tasked with leading global product, which includes apparel and footwear, as well as its merchandising function “as the brand looks to further its objective to be consumer-minded, retail-centric and hyper-digital brand.” Most recently, Pardini served as the VP and GM of The North Face Americas region, a role she’s held since 2020.

Aug. 30, 2022: New Balance has named Romina Bongiovanni as its global director of international marketing, where she will oversee the brand’s marketing strategy as part of the global leadership team. She previously served as the company’s director of global communications and entertainment. She replaces Tim Malone, who left the role to join Crocs as its VP of global integrated marketing.

July 11, 2022: Matchesfashion is set to welcome its fourth CEO in five years, according to a report from FN sister publication WWD. The e-commerce company has reportedly tapped Nick Beighton, who spent much of his career at fast-fashion giant Asos, to the top job. He will succeed Paolo De Cesare, who joined Matchesfashion less than a year ago, as CEO. Matchesfashion was acquired in September 2017 by Apax Partners at a reported valuation of $1 billion after a bidding frenzy by a number of private equity investors, including Permira and KKR.

