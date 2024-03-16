Information Services (TSE:ISV) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.23

Information Services Corporation's (TSE:ISV) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.23 per share on 15th of April. The dividend yield will be 3.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Information Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Information Services was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 42.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

TSX:ISV Historic Dividend March 16th 2024

Information Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.80 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.4% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Information Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.8% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Information Services' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Information Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Information Services (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

