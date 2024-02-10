Net Sales : Decreased by 0.8% to $1.48 billion in Q1 FY2024.

Gross Profit : Dropped to $348.8 million, or 23.6% of sales, compared to 24.9% in Q1 FY2023.

Operating Expenses : Increased to $289.8 million from $276.2 million year-over-year.

Net Income : Fell to $43.4 million, with EPS for Class A Common Stock at $2.33 basic and $2.28 diluted.

Debt Reduction : Total debt reduced to $546.9 million from $564.5 million at the end of Q1 FY2023.

Capital Expenditures: Rose to $63.2 million, up from $59.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) Reports Mixed First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) released its 8-K filing on February 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading supermarket chain in the southeastern United States, operates 198 supermarkets and is known for its combination of grocery stores and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as a fluid dairy facility.

Financial Performance Overview

For the quarter ended December 30, 2023, Ingles Markets reported a slight decrease in net sales to $1.48 billion, a 0.8% drop from the $1.49 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's gross profit also saw a decrease, coming in at $348.8 million or 23.6% of sales, compared to the previous year's 24.9%. This narrowing of the gross profit margin indicates a more challenging environment for maintaining profitability.

Operating and administrative expenses for the quarter increased to $289.8 million, up from $276.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Interest expenses also saw a slight uptick to $5.7 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior year's quarter. Despite a reduction in total debt from $564.5 million to $546.9 million, net income for the quarter significantly declined to $43.4 million from $69.4 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were reported at $2.33 basic and $2.28 diluted, down from $3.73 and $3.65, respectively, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Story continues

Capital Expenditures and Financial Position

Ingles Markets increased its capital expenditures to $63.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, up from $59.3 million in the comparable quarter of the previous year. This reflects the company's continued investment in its operations despite the challenging economic environment. The company also highlighted that it has no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million line of credit and believes its financial resources will be sufficient to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service, and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet of Ingles Markets remains robust, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $275 million as of December 30, 2023. The company's inventories stood at $501 million, indicating a well-stocked operation ready to meet customer demand. Long-term debt is being managed effectively, with a decrease in total liabilities and an increase in stockholders' equity, which suggests a strong financial structure capable of weathering economic fluctuations.

Conclusion

Ingles Markets Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) faces a challenging fiscal environment, as evidenced by the decrease in net income and the contraction of gross profit margins. However, the company's efforts to reduce debt and maintain a solid balance sheet are commendable. As Ingles Markets continues to navigate the competitive retail landscape, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the company adapts its strategies to maintain profitability and growth.

Patricia E. Jackson, Chief Financial Officer, reachable at pjackson@ingles-markets.com or (828) 669-2941 (Ext. 223).

