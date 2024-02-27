Patrick Williams, PRESIDENT & CEO of Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP), sold 9,667 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Innospec Inc is a global specialty chemicals company focused on bringing innovative new technologies to market combined with a fast and responsive service. The company develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals for use in fuel additives, oilfield, personal care, and other industrial markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,981 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Innospec Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 5 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Innospec Inc CEO Patrick Williams Sells 9,667 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Innospec Inc were trading at $124.37, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.112 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Innospec Inc stands at 22.46, which is above both the industry median of 22.005 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $124.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $117.08, Innospec Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

