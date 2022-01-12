Innovative Designs Expands Pro Staff

Pittsburgh, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) Inc. has recently added Dr. Donald V. Garlotta Ph.D. to its advisory staff for Insultex House Wrap. Dr. Garlotta is currently the Technical Director at Airex Rubber Products Corporation in Portland, Connecticut. Prior to his role at Airex Rubber Products Corporation, he held several roles as a Polymer Scientist and Analytical Chemist. He earned his Ph.D. in Polymer Science/Plastics Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



Dr. Garlotta’s extensive background in New Product Development and Commercialization will assist Innovative Designs in evaluating and instituting state-of-the-art test methods as it relates to Insultex House Wrap. In addition, Dr. Garlotta has extensive experience in the mechanical and thermal characterization of polymeric materials which will greatly benefit Innovative Designs with respect to its unique Insultex House Wrap. Furthermore, he will assist Innovative Designs on the development of an updated patent as it relates to Insultex House Wrap. In addition, he will play a significant role in developing and filing patent applications in new market segments, or for new applications of Insultex house wrap, as necessary.

Dr. Garlotta is an author/co-author of several peer-reviewed publications and patents related to biopolymers. With his extensive knowledge of polymer properties, applications, and markets for polymeric materials (including insulation) he will be able to guide Innovative Designs in promising directions for its Insultex House Wrap.

Joseph Riccelli, CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, “We are fortunate to have Dr. Donald Garlotta join Innovative Designs’ consulting staff. Dr. Garlotta’s professional background in new product development will assist Innovative Designs in evaluating and instituting state-of-the-art test methods as it relates to Insultex House Wrap.”

The Company

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com



