Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Q4 Revenue : Increased by 79% to $13 million from $7.3 million in Q4 of the previous year.

Q4 Net Income : Rose by 63% to $2.6 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.09 per share in Q4 of fiscal 2022.

Full Year Revenue : Grew by 26% to $34.8 million from $27.7 million in the previous fiscal year.

Full Year Net Income : Increased to $6.0 million, or $0.35 per share, up from $5.5 million, or $0.32 per share in fiscal 2022.

Cash Flow : Generated $2.1 million from operations during fiscal year 2023.

Backlog : Stood at $13.5 million as of September 30, 2023, with new orders in Q4 totaling approximately $12.7 million.

Cash Position: Improved with cash on hand over $8 million as of December 19, 2023, up from $3.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

On December 20, 2023, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) released its 8-K filing, announcing a significant uptick in its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results. The company, a prominent systems integrator in the aerospace and defense industry, reported a 79% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter, reaching $13 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was attributed to the successful integration of product lines acquired from Honeywell International, Inc., which closed in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Highlights and Achievements

The company's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.15 per share, marking a 63% increase from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The gross profit margin remained consistent at 62% of sales. For the full fiscal year 2023, ISSC's total revenues were $34.8 million, a 26% increase from the previous fiscal year, with net income rising to $6.0 million, or $0.35 per share. These results underscore the company's ability to grow its top and bottom lines consistently, reflecting the strategic benefits of the Honeywell product line acquisition.

Operational and Market Expansion

Shahram Askarpour, Chief Executive Officer of ISSC, commented on the company's performance, stating:

"I am pleased to report our fifth consecutive year of both top and bottom-line growth as a result of one of the best quarters in the Companys recent history. The ongoing integration of the Honeywell product lines is proceeding well, and we remain confident that annualized revenues will increase by approximately 40% from pre-acquisition levels once operations have been fully integrated in fiscal 2024."

This integration not only enhances ISSC's product offerings in the Air Transport, Military, and Business Aviation Markets but also opens up new market opportunities through relationships with operators previously beyond the company's reach.

Financial Position and Outlook

The company's financial position has strengthened, with cash on hand increasing to over $8 million due to the collection of receivables and the sale of the companys King Air aircraft. The backlog as of September 30, 2023, was $13.5 million, reflecting the company's robust order book and long-term customer programs expected to generate future sales for approximately a decade.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc's performance in fiscal 2023 demonstrates its resilience and strategic growth in the Aerospace & Defense sector, positioning it well for continued success in the coming years.

The company will be hosting a conference call to discuss these results and provide further insights into its business outlook and product development.

Financial Statements Overview

The Consolidated Balance Sheets show a total asset increase to $62.9 million as of September 30, 2023, from $34.7 million in the previous year, reflecting the acquisition of Honeywell's product lines. The Consolidated Statements of Operations reveal a gross profit of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, maintaining a gross margin of 62%. Operating expenses for the same period were $4.5 million, resulting in an operating income of $3.7 million.

In conclusion, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc's fiscal 2023 results highlight the company's successful expansion and integration of new product lines, leading to significant revenue and net income growth. With a solid financial position and a clear strategic direction, ISSC is poised to capitalize on new opportunities in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

