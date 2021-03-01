U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.29
    +72.14 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,583.07
    +650.70 (+2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,419.44
    +227.09 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.35
    +47.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.56
    +0.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    27.01
    +0.57 (+2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    -0.0260 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.5300
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,405.96
    +4,369.12 (+9.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.66
    +43.43 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,571.31
    +87.88 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Innovator ETFs Announces New Upside Caps for March Series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs

Innovator ETFs
·16 min read

ETFs seek to provide S&P 500 exposure up to a cap, with downside buffer levels of 9%, 15% or 30% over one-year Outcome Period starting March 1st

Chicago, IL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) today announced the new upside caps and return profiles for the March Series of the S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ – Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March (BMAR), Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF™ – March (PMAR) and Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF™ – March (UMAR) – which completed their first outcome period and reset at the end of the month. It was an extraordinarily volatile 12 months that started with the premier large-cap benchmark of the U.S. stock market crashing from record levels amidst the fastest ever 30% drop before the most rapid rebound in the history of the index, hitting fresh highs within six months of reaching its corona crash bear market low. The March Series of the Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs provided a lower drawdown and muted volatility while offering upside participation to their respective caps during an extraordinary year.

Return profiles for the Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs – March Series, as of 3/01/2021

Ticker

Name

Buffer Level

Caps*

Outcome Period

BMAR

Innovator S&P 500
Buffer ETF™ - March

9.00%

17.42%

12 months
3/01/21 – 2/28/22

PMAR

Innovator S&P 500
Power Buffer ETF™ - March

15.00%

11.30%

12 months
3/01/21 – 2/28/22

UMAR

Innovator S&P 500
Ultra Buffer ETF™ - March

30.00%
(-5% to -35%)

7.80%

12 months
3/01/21 – 2/28/22

* The Caps above are shown gross of each fund’s management fee (.79). “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com.

Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs, commented, “Though new equity market record highs were breached in February, concerning bubble-ish activity continued and volatility kicked up as some air came out of popular Tech, high Growth and speculative market segments due to rates continuing their rapid ascent as investors bet on reflation and inflation. Some of the air came out of stocks and stock-bond correlations were challenged. Amidst the uncertainty, jitters in a stock market that is richly valued by historical measures and the heavy losses bonds have suffered recently, Buffer ETFs can provide investors a measure of calm in having a known amount of downside absorption over the next year, and an ability to diversify away from typical bond allocations that are decreasing in value with yields rising. For investors who can’t afford – or simply don’t want – to be naked to the volatility and potential for drawdowns in the stock market, the March series of the S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ can help address the risks in the market today while allowing participation in the upside, to a cap. Advisors are using Defined Outcome ETFs™ as behavioral tools to battle loss aversion and better match equity exposure to clients’ risk tolerance levels in 2021.”

The Equity Buffer ETFs™ are part of Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family – the world’s first ETFs that seek to provide investors with known ranges of future investment outcomes prior to investing. The Buffer ETFs™ allow investors to take advantage of market growth, to a cap, while maintaining defined levels of downside exposure with built-in buffers against losses of -9% (“Buffer”), -15% (“Power Buffer”) or -30% (“Ultra Buffer”) in a tax-efficient vehicle over a one year Outcome Period. Innovator currently has 57 Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs™ in the market, as well as the Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (BUFF), with total assets under management (AUM) of nearly $4 billion1. In addition to being named “ETF Issuer of the Year – 2019” in the seventh annual ETF.com Awards*, acknowledging the rapid advisor adoption and the positive potential impact on investor behavior of the Defined Outcome ETFs™, Innovator defended their 2019 win for the “Asset Managers: ETFs” award at the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards and was “Highly Commended” for “ETF Suite of the Year” at the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2020 by Fund Intelligence** in July.

The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely. For additional information on the March Series of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ (BMAR, PMAR, UMAR), visit the Innovator Defined Outcome ETF Pricing Tool.

Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs - Benefits to Advisors

  • Pioneer and creator of Defined Outcome ETFs™ with 57 ETFs and nearly $4 billion AUM across family2

  • Tax-efficient exposure to five broad equity benchmarks (S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, MSCI EM), the 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Market and now including the Stacker ETFs, the world’s first ETFs to offer a “stacked” exposure to two or three benchmark equity index ETFs on the upside, to a cap, with downside exposure to the S&P 500 only

  • Monthly issuance on the S&P 500 with three buffer levels (9,15, or 30%)

Innovator's Defined Outcome ETFs™ are the subject of a patent application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In 2021, starting with the January series, Innovator will be transitioning reference assets of the underlying options within its Defined Outcome Equity Buffer ETFs™ to achieve the stated outcomes with ETF-based, or fund-based, options rather than index-based options. Innovator’s Equity Buffer ETFs™ have traditionally used index-based options while the Defined Outcome Bond ETFs and Stacker ETFs™ have been constructed using fund-based options. This change is intended to streamline market making and increase the operational efficiencies of the tax-efficient Buffer ETFs™ and will not materially impact shareholders. The Buffer ETFs™ will continue to draw from the same deeply liquid options markets pools that underpin the strategies, the level of the upside caps achieved should be unaffected and no tax event will be triggered given the options can be transferred in-kind. “These operational changes are intended to harness the power and efficiencies of the ETF wrapper even further for the benefit of our Defined Outcome Buffer ETF™ investors,” stated Bruce Bond, CEO of Innovator ETFs.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

About Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs

Defined Outcome ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs that seek to provide investors with known ranges of future investment outcomes prior to investing. These outcome ranges include multiple and single upside exposure, to a cap, with defined levels of downside risk with buffers and floors over a set amount of time. The Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs™ cover a large spectrum of domestic and international equities and bonds. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Stacker ETFs™ and Floor ETFs™.

The Buffer ETFs™ seek to provide the upside performance of broadly recognized benchmarks (e.g., S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, and MSCI Emerging Markets, as well as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)) to a cap, with built-in buffers, over an outcome period of one year. The ETFs reset annually and can be held indefinitely.

Each Buffer ETF™ in Innovator’s Defined Outcome ETF™ suite seeks to provide a defined exposure to a broad market benchmark where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential to a cap, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing. In 2019, Innovator began expanding its suite of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ into a monthly series to provide investors more opportunities to purchase shares as close to the beginning of their respective Outcome Periods as possible.

Investors can purchase shares of a previously listed Defined Outcome ETF™ throughout the entire Outcome Period, obtaining a current set of defined outcome parameters, which are disclosed daily through a web tool available at: http://innovatoretfs.com/define.

Innovator is focused on delivering defined outcome-based solutions inside the benefit-rich ETF wrapper, retaining many of the features that have contributed to the success of structured products3 (e.g., downside buffer levels, upside participation, defined outcome parameters), but with the added benefits of transparency, liquidity, the elimination of credit risk and lower costs afforded by the ETF structure.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Awarded ETF.com's "ETF Issuer of the Year - 2019"*, Innovator Capital Management LLC (Innovator) is an SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Wheaton, IL. Formed in 2014, the firm is currently headed by ETF visionaries Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of one of the largest ETF providers in the world. Bond and Southard reentered the asset management industry to bring to market first-of-their-kind investment opportunities, including the Defined Outcome ETFs™, products that they felt would change the investing landscape and bring more certainty to the financial planning process. Innovator’s category-creating Defined Outcome ETF™ family includes Buffer ETFs™, Stacker ETFs™ and Floor ETFs. Buffer ETFs™ and Floor ETFs™ seek to provide investors structured exposures to broad markets, where the upside growth potential, buffer or floor against the downside, and outcome period are all known, prior to investing. Stacker ETFs are the world’s first ETFs to offer a multiple or "stacked" exposure to two or three benchmark index ETFs (SPY, QQQ, IWM) to a cap, with only downside exposure to the SPY over a one year outcome period. Having launched the first Defined Outcome ETFs™ in 2018 -- the flagship Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ Suite – Innovator’s solutions allow advisors to construct diversified portfolios with known outcome ranges to aid in risk management and financial planning. Built on a foundation of innovation and driven by a commitment to help investors better control their financial outcomes, Innovator is leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™. For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world’s largest exchange-holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

About Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM) is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement industry, providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on over $143 billion in global assets as of June 30, 2020. Milliman FRM is one of the largest and fastest-growing subadvisors of ETFs. For more information about Milliman FRM, visit www.Milliman.com/FRM.

Interim Period Shareholders

Unlike structured notes, which offer limited liquidity, Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs™ trade throughout the day on an exchange, like a stock. As a result, investors purchasing shares of a Fund after its launch date may achieve a different payoff profile than those who entered the Fund on day one. Innovator recognizes this as a benefit of the Funds and provides a web-based tool that allows investors to know, in real-time throughout the trading day, their potential defined outcome return profile before they invest, based on the current ETF price and the Outcome Period remaining. Innovator’s web tool can be accessed at http://www.innovatoretfs.com/define.

Although each Fund seeks to achieve the defined outcomes stated in its investment objective, there is no guarantee that it will do so. The returns that the Funds seek to provide do not include the costs associated with purchasing shares of the Fund and certain expenses incurred by the Fund.

Investing involves risks. Loss of principal is possible. The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detail list of fund risks see the prospectus.

Market Disruptions Resulting from COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the worldwide economy, individual countries, individual companies and the market in general. The future impact of COVID-19 is currently unknown, and it may exacerbate other risks that apply to the Fund.

Foreign and Emerging Markets Risk Non-U.S. securities and Emerging Markets are subject to higher volatility than securities of domestic issuers due to possible adverse political, social or economic developments, restrictions on foreign investment or exchange of securities, lack of liquidity, currency exchange rates, excessive taxation, government seizure of assets, different legal or accounting standards, and less government supervision and regulation of securities exchanges in foreign countries.

Technology Sector Risk Companies in the technology sector are often smaller and can be characterized by relatively higher volatility in price performance when compared to other economic sectors. They can face intense competition, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins.

Small-Cap Risk Small-cap companies may be more volatile and susceptible to adverse developments than their mid- and large-cap counterpart. In addition, the small-cap companies may be less liquid than larger companies.

FLEX Options Risk The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Stacker ETFs While the Funds will not participate in any QQQ or IWM ETF (as applicable) losses over the duration of the Outcome Period as whole, a decrease in the value of the QQQ or IWM ETF share price will cause a decrease in the Fund’s NAV while an Outcome Period is ongoing. In the event an Outcome Period has begun, and the QQQ or IWM ETF share price has increased in value, such an increase will be reflected in the value of the Fund’s purchased call option on the QQQ or IWM ETF. Accordingly, in the event that the QQQ or IWM ETF share price were to subsequently decrease in value, that decrease would also be reflected in the value of that option, and therefore the Fund’s NAV. An investor that purchases Fund Shares after the QQQ or IWM ETF has increased in value during an Outcome Period may be negatively affected by future decreases during the remainder of the Outcome Period.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the Reference Asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the Reference Asset during the interim period.

Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun may experience very different results than funds' investment objective. Initial outcome periods are approximately 1-year beginning on the funds' inception date. Following the initial outcome period, each subsequent outcome period will begin on the first day of the month the fund was incepted. After the conclusion of an outcome period, another will begin.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds' for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Funds' website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

The Funds with buffer mechanisms only seek to provide shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period with their respective buffer level against Reference Asset losses during the Outcome Period. You will bear all Reference Asset losses exceeding 9, 15 or 30%. Depending upon market conditions at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases shares after the Outcome Period has begun may also lose their entire investment. For instance, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has decreased in value beyond the pre-determined buffer, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer. Similarly, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer until the Fund's value has decreased to its value at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible Benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc., is not affiliated with S&P DJI, Milliman, or Innovator Capital Management. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, or as to the results to be obtained by recipients of the products.

* ETF.com’s editorial team chose the finalists and then the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, an independent panel comprised of fifteen of the ETF industry’s leading analysts, consultants and investors, decided the winners.

Innovator ETFsTM, Defined Outcome ETFTM, Buffer ETFTM, Enhanced ETFTM, Define Your FutureTM, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF RevolutionTM and other service marks and trademarks related to these marks are the exclusive property of Innovator Capital Management, LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Copyright © 2021 Innovator Capital Management, LLC.

800.208.5212


1 AUM and flows are through 2.26.2021.

2 AUM in all Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs as of 2.26.2021.

3 Structured notes and structured annuities are financial instruments designed and created to afford investors exposure to an underlying asset through a derivative contract. It is important to note that these ETFs are not structured notes or structured annuities.

CONTACT: Paul Damon Innovator ETFs +1 802.999.5526 paul@keramas.net


Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Said to Write Down $1.5 Billion Greensill Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill Capital, and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.The writedown occurred at the end of 2020, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Representatives for SoftBank and Greensill declined to comment.In recent months, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill has been looking for ways to raise capital with the ultimate aim of going public, people familiar with the matter have said previously.However, the firm has been seeking to cut risk on its bank loan book under pressure from the German regulator BaFin, separate people familiar with the matter said. On Monday, key customer Credit Suisse Group AG suspended funds that invest in Greensill products amid concerns about the size of its exposure to firms linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, according to a Credit Suisse statement and people familiar.Read More: King of Supply-Chain Finance Expands, and Controversy FollowsGupta is the head of GFG Alliance and invests in and revamps moribund steel and power plants. Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. Loans linked to GFG also featured prominently in supply-chain finance funds at Credit Suisse, for which the bank teamed up with Greensill.The investment into Greensill by the Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. SoftBank redeemed $700 million from the Credit Suisse funds last year, amid conflict of interest accusations. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.The Vision Fund has rebounded from a rocky spell over 2020, reporting a 844.1 billion yen ($7.9 billion) profit in the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing record numbers set just a quarter earlier.(Updated with additonal context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • Gold rebounds on U.S. stimulus, softer yields

    Gold jumped over 1% on Monday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields pushed investors to bullion again as a refuge from inflation following the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package. Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,742.30 per ounce at 1151 GMT, after rising as much as 1.5% to $1,759.53 earlier in the session. "In today's trade, investors are simply scared of a rising inflation due to the stimulus, which will put an awful amount of liquidity in the market," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hang Seng Index Poised for Biggest Overhaul in 51 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors will soon discover if Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index will undertake one of the biggest overhauls in its 51-year history, a move that would impact tens of billions of dollars in funds tracking the stock benchmark.On Monday, Hang Seng Indexes Co. will offer its conclusion after an industry consultation over proposed changes to the city’s stock benchmark, which if approved would increase the number of member constituents, cap weightings of individual companies and fast-track new listings. The announcement is expected shortly before a press briefing that starts at 4:30 p.m. local time.The city’s stock market is already undergoing change at a time when China’s tech giants hold growing sway, forcing the index compiler to act on a staid gauge overstuffed with banks and insurers. Hong Kong has become the preferred venue for a wave of Chinese megacaps to sell shares, including standouts like Kuaishou Technology, which surged 161% at its debut in early February after holding the world’s largest internet initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The announcement will also come on the heels of a record buying frenzy from mainland traders that propelled the HSI past the 30,000 point level in January for the first time since May 2019, led by heavyweights like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. If the wide-ranging changes are approved, analysts say that the HSI, which in 2020 lagged global peers by the most in decades, could have more room to run.READ: Alibaba Among Stocks to Benefit From HSI Reform: Street Wrap“The valuation of the index will be pushed higher as more new economy stocks are expected to join under the changes,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. “This could also make the index more volatile.”As part of the proposed changes, Hang Seng Indexes is looking at ensuring that a certain number of benchmark members are classified as Hong Kong firms, which could dilute the influence of some of the largest stocks. The portion of mainland companies in the index by market value was 79% in 2020, according to the December consultation paper.On Friday, Hang Seng Indexes added three companies to its index following its quarterly review, expanding the constituent count to 55 members from 52. The changes are effective March 15. The benchmark index was 1.3% higher as of 10:36 a.m. Monday in Hong Kong, with Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd. among leading gainers.Launched in 1969, the Hang Seng Index started out with 33 constituents, rising to 38 in 2007 when it began to include H-share firms. Last year, Hang Seng Indexes added dual class shares and secondary listings to its index in a major revamp, allowing Chinese giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. into the city’s benchmark.(Updates with market moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid - and could not - were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Japan's Mizuho halts service at card-eating ATMs

    Japan's Mizuho Bank stopped service at some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday after the machines devoured customers' cash cards and bank books. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group announced the halt on its website in red letters, switching from the standard black used for previous updates of the problem. "Due to a system failure, ATM service has been halted at some of our branches," said Japan's third-largest lender by assets, with a history of system woes stretching more than a decade.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Jump on Rising Treasury Yields as Reinflation Jitters Hit the Markets

    U.S mortgage rates were on the rise at the end of the month, with rising U.S Treasury yields driving rates up amidst a rising house price environment.

  • Wall Street Is Set to Learn How Tough Biden’s Watchdogs Will Be

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:Retail InvestorsThe popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.Market StructureThe GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.Private EquityAmong the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.EnforcementWall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler, who has been teaching about digital tokens at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.Climate ChangeProgressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Has to Find a Way to Regain Investor Confidence in Policy

    Investors are wagering the RBA might have to hike rates as early as next year, even when policy makers have said no move was likely until 2024.

  • How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    As mortgage rates rise, the shorter-term mortgages are looking attractive.

  • What makes Warren Buffett really special

    Buffett, 90, isn’t slowing down much and seems poised to lead Berkshire Hathaway into the post-pandemic world.

  • China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

    Bitcoin's 300% price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes. China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of global bitcoin trading. Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx.

  • Bank of England Aligns With the Fed Over Rout in Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the showdown between traders and central bankers over rising bond yields, the Bank of England is aligned more with the relaxed views of the U.S. Federal Reserve than peers in Asia and Europe that are trying to rein in markets.Addressing the topic for the first time late last week, BOE policy makers echoed Fed officials in reading a surge in borrowing costs as optimism about a rapid recovery. They brushed aside concerns about a return to the dysfunction in markets that dominated the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.Their remarks suggest that the U.K. central bank has no immediate plans to counter the sell-off that quadrupled yields on 10-year government bonds since the start of the year. While borrowing costs remain historically low, the increase could embolden Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to talk more about how he will repair public finances when he delivers his annual budget on Wednesday.“It will probably reinforce Sunak’s hawkish instincts,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley and a former Treasury official. “The motivation for getting on a sustainable footing is you’re worried the bond market will push up yields and constrain you.”A rapid effort to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 in the U.S. and U.K. has boosted optimism about a quick rebound. Those expectations fueled a plunge in bond prices around the world, pushing the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries to the highest level in a year.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.U.K. bonds were among the hardest-hit across developed markets, with yields on tenors of more than 10 years now a half percentage point above where they were a year ago before when the pandemic struck. Money-market traders last week priced-out any further interest-rate cuts after months of speculation that policy makers might push borrowing costs into negative territory.The U.K. credit market has also been pummeled given its sizable share of long-dated debt, which tends to be more sensitive to inflation. Sterling high-grade corporate bonds have fallen 3.4% in total return terms this year. By contrast, shorter-dated euro-denominated notes have lost just 0.5%.Those gains in yields have a consequence both for the strength of the recovery and for Sunak’s Treasury, which is taking on record amounts of debt to protect businesses and consumers from the impact of a third national lockdown.The rise in yields adds about 10 billion pounds ($14 billion) to the government’s debt burden, enough to offset revenue from the potential increase in corporate tax under consideration in the budget, said Robert Wood, chief U.K. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.“This doesn’t make the public finances unsustainable. Does it matter? Yes!” he said.But BOE officials appeared largely unperturbed in a series of appearances last week. David Ramsden, a deputy governor, called the move “a corollary of that more positive news on the economy, driven by more positive vaccination news rather than something about a new worry around inflation.”Andy Haldane, the bank’s chief economist and one of the most hawkish members of its rate-setting committee, suggested that central bankers and financial markets could be underestimating the risk of inflation as the economy reopens.Together, those comments shifted speculation away from further bank stimulus and toward the question of when policy makers might pare back the support they have in place now.“Haldane is coming out with very bullish, very positive, and by implication hawkish views on the economic rebound,” said Liz Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The BOE’s view contrasts with thinking at the European Central Bank and among others across Asia. The Reserve Bank of Australia made $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.At the Fed, several officials argued last week that higher yields come with a solid recovery. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called it “a good sign.”Read More: Fed Views Rising Yields as Bullish Sign Reflecting 2021 OptimismBritain’s main inflation rate is below 1% now. The BOE’s forecast is for it to reach its 2% target by the first quarter of 2022 and to settle just above thereafter. Martins at HSBC said that a 10-year bond yield close to 1% combined with a strong pound would mean “material tightening in financial conditions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.