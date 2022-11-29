U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.63
    -6.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.53
    +3.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,983.78
    -65.72 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.55
    +5.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +1.67 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6600
    -0.2410 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.00
    +260.26 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.69
    +0.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Inotiv, Inc. Announces Additional Site Consolidation Plan in the U.S., Intent to Consult with Employee Representatives for a Proposed Consolidation of Certain European and U.K. Sites, and Update on Site Optimization Plans in Process

Inotiv, Inc.
·3 min read
Inotiv, Inc.
Inotiv, Inc.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced plans to close two isolator facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and consolidate them with existing facilities in the U.S. The Company’s subsidiaries in France and the U.K. have also proposed a consolidation plan of two facilities in Gannat, France, and Blackthorn, Bicester U.K., into existing facilities.   The Company also provided an update on its previously announced site optimization plans in Virginia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are undertaking these initiatives as part of the continuing integration of our RMS business and site optimization strategy. We expect the U.S. consolidation to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2023 with associated costs that are expected to be immaterial. Our subsidiaries in France and the U.K. will be consulting with employee representatives at our facilities at Gannat, France, and Blackthorn, U.K. on a proposed closure of those sites for consolidation into our facilities in Horst, The Netherlands, and Hillcrest, U.K., respectively. We believe that these proposed site consolidations, if approved and implemented, along with the consolidations in the U.S., would optimize investments that we have been making at our facilities in the U.S., Horst, The Netherlands, and Hillcrest, U.K., enhance margins and reduce anticipated capital expenditure needs at the sites we propose closing. The proposed consolidation plans for France and the U.K., if they should proceed, are expected to be completed by the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, respectively. The facilities in Gannat, France, and Blackthorn, Bicester U.K. are owned by the Company, and if the proposed consolidation plans are approved and implemented, we would pursue selling the facilities.”

Leasure continued, “We completed the site closure at Cumberland, Virginia in September 2022 and the facility is currently available for sale. The production operations at the Dublin, Virginia, facility have been transitioned to other facilities as planned, the site was closed in November 2022, and a purchase agreement is in place for this facility. The previously announced closure of facilities in Haslett, Michigan, and Boyertown, Pennsylvania, is proceeding. Operations at those locations are expected to transition to other facilities in December 2022, with the facilities scheduled to close by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and made available for sale. As we continue to integrate the RMS business and the Company’s other fiscal 2022 acquisitions, we plan to continue to assess site optimization opportunities, cost synergies in purchasing, and other operating efficiencies.”

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

 

Investor Relations

Inotiv, Inc.

 

The Equity Group Inc.

Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer

 

Devin Sullivan

(765) 497-8381

 

(212) 836-9608

btaylor@inotivco.com

 

dsullivan@equityny.com

 

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CrowdStrike stock drops nearly 20% as new subscriptions slow

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company said new subscriptions came in below expectations amid macro headwinds.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • Why Okta Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were higher today after the beaten-down stock got a positive analyst note from Jefferies, which said that the risk/reward on the cloud identity software company is appealing right now. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Okta stock was up 3.8% on the news. In a note this morning, Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo lowered his price target from $90 to $80 but maintained his buy rating on the stock.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.