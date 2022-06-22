U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,723.75
    -44.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,216.00
    -309.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,426.25
    -151.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,674.00
    -19.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.73
    -4.79 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.31 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.08
    +0.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1580
    -0.4990 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,560.85
    -529.50 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.50
    -2.57 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.44
    -79.61 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Inside Amazon's huge operations shake-up

Jordan Parker Erb
·3 min read
Hey y'all, Jordan Parker Erb here. There's an executive reorganization happening within Amazon's operations business this week, and Ford CEO Jim Farley roasted the original prototype for the electric Mustang.

Let's dive in.

Amazon warehouse
Amazon warehouse

An employee handles packages at the Amazon's Bretigny-sur-Orge warehouse in France.THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

1. At Amazon, a huge operations shake-up is underway. An internal email shows two top fulfillment executives are leaving the company, just after Amazon announced the appointment of Doug Herrington as its new retail CEO.

  • Alicia Boler-Davis, SVP of Global Customer Fulfillment, is leaving Amazon, after just three years of leading the company's sprawling fulfillment network.

  • David Bozeman, VP of Amazon Transportation Services, is also leaving. Boler-Davis and Bozeman were two of the most-senior Black executives at Amazon.

  • Both departures come on the heels of news that Herrington will become the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores business, replacing the recently departed Dave Clark. In an email obtained by Insider, Herrington outlined his top priorities — here's what he told staff.

In other news:

Cartoon of: Blue background with red arrow representing the economy downturn with a man carrying the drop
Cartoon of: Blue background with red arrow representing the economy downturn with a man carrying the drop

mikroman6

2. A chart shows which late-stage startups have seen their valuations plummet. After a record-breaking year for venture capital in 2021, the honeymoon phase has come to a rapid halt, taking companies like Instacart and Klarna down with it. See which companies have had their valuations slashed.

3. Twitter's board endorsed Elon Musk's takeover. The board recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposed $44 billion sale, a move that would be one of the final steps in his acquisition. Yesterday, Musk also said Tesla is cutting up to 3.5% of its total workforce.

4. The Obamas are moving their podcast deal from Spotify to Amazon's Audible. The deal means that the Obamas will no longer have an exclusive partnership with Spotify, which they previously negotiated in 2019. What we know about the deal.

5. How much does Google pay its employees? We analyzed thousands of salaries to see how much engineers, managers, and other employees at the search engine giant make. Here's what we found. While you're here, check out our Big Tech salary database to see how much other companies pay their workers.

6. Ford's CEO hated the company's first electric Mustang design: "That's a joke." CEO Jim Farley and other execs pushed for a different version of the electric Mach-E, after seeing the prototype that Farley said looked "like a Prius."

7. Kevin Rose is going to the moon. After founding Digg in the early days of the internet, Rose is back with a new venture: Proof, a crypto company he hopes will soon be the go-to platform for digital-art collectors. Here, the early internet entrepreneur tells us what's in store for his second act.

8. Uber Pool is back. After discontinuing the shared-ride option in 2020, Uber is resurrecting it as UberX Share. For now, it'll be available in nine cities, including New York City and Los Angeles. Here's where else you can find UberX Share.

Odds and ends:

Alphavan's camper van in a grassy field with the awning out. Two people are sitting under the awning.
Alphavan's camper van in a grassy field with the awning out. Two people are sitting under the awning.

Alphavan

9. An RV maker will outfit its Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with SpaceX's Starlink. Alphavan, a European luxury campervan maker, just announced its plan to offer a Starlink adapter package with its vans — see inside its new $185,800 model.

10. A nonprofit completed a 3D-printed school in Madagascar in just three weeks. Run by 17 volunteers, nonprofit Thinking Huts unveiled its first prototype build: Hut v1.0 or "Bougainvillea," a single building on a university campus. Check out the 3D-printed school.

What we're watching today:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Lisa Ryan (tweet @lisarya) in New York.

Read the original article on Business Insider

