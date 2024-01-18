Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Secretary of Ncino Inc, April Rieger, has executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ncino Inc, listed under the ticker NAS:NCNO, operates as a cloud-based software company. It specializes in providing cloud banking solutions to financial institutions. The company's Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, enhances employee efficiency while reducing costs and compliance risks, ultimately helping financial institutions provide a better experience for their customers.

According to the filing, the insider sold the shares at an average price of $34.69, resulting in a total transaction amount of $346,900. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Ncino Inc has adjusted to reflect the sale.

Over the past year, April Rieger has sold a total of 18,319 shares of Ncino Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $34.69 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.660 billion.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Ncino Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider April Rieger Sells 10,000 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider transactions as an indicator of confidence in a company's prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and individual circumstances of the insider when interpreting insider trades.

Story continues

Insider April Rieger Sells 10,000 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a consistent pattern of sales may prompt further analysis and consideration.

For more detailed information on April Rieger's insider transactions and the company's financials, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

