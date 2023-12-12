Insider Buyers Lose Additional UK£35k As ANGLE Dips To UK£29m

Insiders who acquired UK£55.8k worth of ANGLE plc's (LON:AGL) stock at an average price of UK£0.29 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth UK£21.2k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ANGLE

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 192.50k shares for UK£56k. On the other hand they divested 37.50k shares, for UK£11k. Overall, ANGLE insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ANGLE Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 8.4% of ANGLE shares, worth about UK£2.4m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ANGLE Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more ANGLE stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ANGLE.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

