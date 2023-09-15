On September 12, 2023, Brian Cali, Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FDBC), purchased 233 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.



Brian Cali is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. As the Chairman of the Board at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decisions and overall direction. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.



Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that provides a wide range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company operates through a network of branches in Pennsylvania and offers services such as savings accounts, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, and wealth management.



Over the past year, Brian Cali has purchased a total of 905 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 233 shares further strengthens his position in the company.



Insider Buying: Chairman Brian Cali Acquires 233 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC)

The insider transaction history for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to 6 insider sells. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with the recent purchase by the insider potentially indicating a positive shift.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc were trading at $45.55, giving the company a market cap of $262.235 million. The price-earnings ratio of 9.61 is higher than the industry median of 8.29, but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



Insider Buying: Chairman Brian Cali Acquires 233 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC)

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $45.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $55.62, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, could present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

