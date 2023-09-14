On September 13, 2023, Joseph Molluso, Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buy. This move is worth noting as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.



Joseph Molluso is a key figure at Virtu Financial Inc, serving as the Co-President & Co-COO. His role involves overseeing the company's operations and strategic initiatives, making his insider buying activity particularly noteworthy.



Virtu Financial Inc is a leading financial firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company operates in two segments: Market Making and Execution Services. The Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. The Execution Services segment includes agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers.



Over the past year, Joseph Molluso has purchased a total of 15,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the insider towards the company's stock.



Insider Buying: Co-President & Co-COO Joseph Molluso Acquires 15,000 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc

The insider transaction history for Virtu Financial Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have a positive outlook on the stock's future performance.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Virtu Financial Inc were trading at $17.17, giving the company a market cap of $1.588 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.42, lower than the industry median of 18.32, indicating that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers.



Story continues

Insider Buying: Co-President & Co-COO Joseph Molluso Acquires 15,000 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Virtu Financial Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $17.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.33, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Joseph Molluso, coupled with the positive insider transaction trend and the stock's undervalued status, suggests that Virtu Financial Inc could be a promising investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

