On September 14, 2023, David Boyle, Chair, President, & CEO of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:BHRB), purchased 375 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.



David Boyle is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the financial services industry. As the Chair, President, & CEO of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations.



Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is a well-established financial institution that offers a wide range of services, including personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service and value to its customers, which has been a key driver of its success.



Over the past year, David Boyle has purchased a total of 2,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 375 shares further strengthens his position in the company.



Insider Buying: David Boyle Acquires 375 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp

The insider transaction history for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp shows a total of 12 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders have a positive outlook on the company's future performance.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp were trading at $48.9 each, giving the company a market cap of $372.773 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.88, which is higher than the industry median of 8.32 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $58.41, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the positive insider buying trend and the stock's modest undervaluation, could be a positive sign for potential investors. However, as always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.



