On September 13, 2023, Deborah Kissire, a director at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), purchased 400 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.



Deborah Kissire is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the business world. She has served on the board of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, a leading global coatings company dedicated to the development, manufacture, and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket, and many industrial coating system applications.



Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 400 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential growth and profitability.



Insider Buying: Director Deborah Kissire Acquires 400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

The insider transaction history for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd were trading at $26.58, giving the company a market cap of $6.074 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.86, which is higher than the industry median of 22.16 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



With a price of $26.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.50, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value, suggests that the stock could be an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

