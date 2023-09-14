On September 12, 2023, Dennis Robison, a director at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC), purchased 360 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.



Dennis Robison is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. His strategic insights and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc's growth and success. His recent purchase of company shares further demonstrates his confidence in the company's prospects.



Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is a thriving financial institution that provides a wide range of banking and financial services. The company operates through a network of branches across several states, offering services such as personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. With a strong commitment to customer service and community development, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc has established a solid reputation in the banking industry.



Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 360 shares and sold none. This trend suggests a positive outlook on the company's future performance.



Insider Buying: Director Dennis Robison Acquires 360 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc





The insider transaction history for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, compared to 2 insider sells. This trend indicates a strong confidence among the company's insiders in its future prospects.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc were trading at $40.8 each, giving the company a market cap of $465.002 million.



The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.55, which is higher than the industry median of 8.35 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company is currently valued fairly compared to its peers and its own historical standards.



With a price of $40.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $54.45, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and undervalued status, presents a compelling case for potential investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

