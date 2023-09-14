Insider Buying: Director Shawn Mclaughlin Acquires 2,000 Shares of Burke & Herbert ...

On September 12, 2023, Director Shawn Mclaughlin of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:BHRB) purchased 2,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and its potential implications for the stock's future performance.

Who is Shawn Mclaughlin?

Shawn Mclaughlin is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the banking industry. He currently serves as a Director at Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp, a role that places him in a unique position to understand the company's operations, financial health, and strategic direction. Over the past year, Mclaughlin has purchased a total of 3,400 shares of BHRB, demonstrating his ongoing belief in the company's potential.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is a well-established financial institution that provides a wide range of banking and financial services. The company operates through a network of branches and ATMs, offering services such as personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and mortgage banking. With a market cap of $361.63 million, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is a significant player in the financial services sector.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider's recent purchase of 2,000 shares adds to a trend of insider buying at Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Over the past year, there have been seven insider buys in total, with zero insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects see value in the stock at current prices.

Historically, insider buying has often been a bullish signal for stocks, as it indicates that those with the most insight into a company's prospects are willing to put their own money on the line. In the case of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp, the insider's recent purchase could be a positive sign for the stock's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp were trading at $49.63. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 27.04, which is higher than the industry median of 8.35 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value of $58.41 suggests that there is potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp shares, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation according to GuruFocus Value, could be a positive sign for investors considering this stock.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

