Insider Buying: Gannett Co Inc CEO Michael Reed Acquires 60,000 Shares

On November 6, 2023, Michael Reed, the CEO of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI), purchased 60,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This article aims to provide an objective analysis of this insider buying based on available data.

Who is Michael Reed?

Michael Reed is the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co Inc. He has been with the company for several years, leading its strategic direction and overseeing its operations. Reed's recent purchase of Gannett shares indicates his confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Gannett Co Inc

Gannett Co Inc is a leading media and marketing solutions company that operates in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's operations involve digital marketing services, print and digital advertising, and paid content subscriptions. Gannett's portfolio includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands.

Insider Buying: An Overview

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase its shares. This is often seen as a positive sign as it indicates that the insiders believe in the company's future and are willing to invest their own money in it. In this case, the insider is Michael Reed, who has shown his confidence in Gannett Co Inc by purchasing 60,000 shares.

Over the past year, Michael Reed has purchased a total of 140,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This further strengthens the positive signal sent by the insider buying.

The insider transaction history for Gannett Co Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

Valuation

On the day of Michael Reed's recent buy, shares of Gannett Co Inc were trading at $2.01 each, giving the company a market cap of $297.752 million.

With a price of $2.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.07, Gannett Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying by Michael Reed, coupled with the company's valuation, presents a mixed picture for potential investors. While the insider buying indicates confidence in the company's future, the valuation suggests caution. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

