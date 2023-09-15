Insider Buying: Jeffrey Wade Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX)

On September 14, 2023, Jeffrey Wade, President and CFO of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move is worth noting as insider buying often signals an optimistic future outlook from those most in-the-know the insiders.



About Jeffrey Wade and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Jeffrey Wade is the President and CFO of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company for several years, demonstrating a strong commitment to the company's mission and vision. His recent purchase of 10,000 shares further solidifies his belief in the company's potential.



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that is primarily engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for human disease. The company's drug development strategy is founded on its unique approach to gene science, based on the understanding of the genes and their related proteins.



Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Jeffrey Wade has purchased a total of 22,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 10,000 shares is a strong indication of his confidence in the company's future prospects.



The insider transaction history for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the insiders about the company's future.



The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a reliable indicator of a company's future performance. The consistent insider buying activity at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, coupled with the absence of insider selling, could be interpreted as a positive sign for the company's stock price.



Valuation

On the day of Jeffrey Wade's recent buy, shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $1.38 each, giving the company a market cap of $328.199 million.



With a GuruFocus Value of $1.75, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This could present a potential opportunity for investors looking for undervalued stocks.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, along with the company's modest undervaluation, could signal a promising future for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

