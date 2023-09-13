Insider Buying: Kevin Norrett Acquires 9,000 Shares of Codexis Inc (CDXS)

On September 11, 2023, Kevin Norrett, the COO of Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS), made a significant insider purchase of 9,000 shares of the company's stock. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.



Kevin Norrett is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biotechnology industry. As the COO of Codexis, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic planning and operational execution. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in Codexis' business model and future growth potential.



Codexis Inc is a leading protein engineering company that applies its technology to the development of biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. The company's proprietary CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform enables the rapid development of custom-designed enzymes that are highly optimized for a specific function. This technology has the potential to significantly reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve the environmental sustainability of manufacturing processes across a wide range of industries.



Over the past year, Kevin Norrett has purchased a total of 9,000 shares and sold 16,854 shares. This recent purchase represents a notable shift in his trading activity, suggesting a bullish outlook on the company's future.



The insider transaction history for Codexis Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. Despite the higher number of sells, the insider's recent purchase could indicate a positive shift in sentiment towards the company's prospects.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Codexis Inc were trading for $1.72 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $122.855 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the company's strong fundamentals and promising technology platform make it an attractive investment opportunity.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Codexis Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.1 at a price of $1.72 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.37. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, potentially offering a significant upside for investors.



However, investors should exercise caution as the low price-to-GF-Value ratio could also indicate a possible value trap. It's crucial to conduct thorough due diligence and consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and industry trends before making an investment decision.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Codexis Inc shares signals a strong belief in the company's future growth potential. However, investors should carefully consider the company's valuation and the potential risks before jumping on the bandwagon.



