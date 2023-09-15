On September 12, 2023, Peter Hoetzinger, Vice Chairman, Co-CEO, and President of Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY), purchased 8,320 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.



Peter Hoetzinger has been with Century Casinos Inc for over two decades, serving in various leadership roles. His extensive experience in the gaming and entertainment industry, coupled with his deep understanding of the company's operations, makes his investment decisions noteworthy for investors.



Century Casinos Inc is a renowned international casino entertainment company. The company owns and operates a network of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses in several countries. Its portfolio includes casinos in the USA, Canada, and Poland, along with cruise ships worldwide.



Over the past year, Hoetzinger has purchased a total of 15,820 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential.



Insider Buying: Peter Hoetzinger Acquires 8,320 Shares of Century Casinos Inc

The insider transaction history for Century Casinos Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that the insiders see value in the company's stock and expect it to perform well in the future.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Century Casinos Inc were trading at $5.75, giving the company a market cap of $178.976 million.



The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.5, based on a GuruFocus Value of $11.45. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.



Insider Buying: Peter Hoetzinger Acquires 8,320 Shares of Century Casinos Inc

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Century Casinos Inc shares, coupled with the company's strong insider buying trend, suggests confidence in the company's future prospects. However, the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it may be a value trap, and investors should exercise caution.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

