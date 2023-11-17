Insider Buying: President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD Acquires Shares ...

In a notable insider transaction, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the President, CEO & Chairman, and 10% Owner of Fortress Biotech Inc, has recently increased his stake in the company. On November 14, 2023, the insider executed a purchase of 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO), signaling a strong vote of confidence in the future of the company.

Who is ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD?

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD is a seasoned executive with a significant role at Fortress Biotech Inc. As the President, CEO & Chairman, and a 10% Owner, he is deeply involved in the strategic direction and operational execution of the company. His insider status and substantial ownership reflect his commitment to the company's success and alignment with shareholder interests.

Fortress Biotech Inc's Business Description

Fortress Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company aims to build a diverse portfolio of marketed products and product candidates, with a focus on oncology, rare diseases, and other areas of high unmet medical need. Fortress Biotech Inc operates through a business model that leverages its extensive development and commercialization expertise to bring novel therapies to patients.

Description of Insider Buy/Sell

Insider buying occurs when a company's executives, directors, or other key employees purchase shares of their own company's stock. Such transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can indicate insiders' confidence in the company's prospects or undervaluation of the stock. Conversely, insider selling refers to the sale of company stock by insiders, which could suggest various strategic or personal reasons, including diversification of assets or perceived overvaluation of the stock.

Over the past year, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD has been actively increasing his holdings in Fortress Biotech Inc, with a total purchase of 1,772,515 shares and no recorded sales. This pattern of insider buying, particularly the recent acquisition of 1,567,515 shares, may be interpreted as a positive signal by the market.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Fortress Biotech Inc shows a clear trend of insider confidence. With 5 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year, the data suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's workings see value in owning more of the stock.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Fortress Biotech Inc were trading at $1.7, giving the company a market cap of $21.055 million. This valuation is particularly interesting when considering the GF Value.

With a price of $1.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.82, Fortress Biotech Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.09. This ratio suggests that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, and investors should Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Historical multiples include price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The GuruFocus adjustment factor accounts for the company's historical performance and growth.

Future business performance estimates are sourced from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the Possible Value Trap indication from the GF Value, the substantial insider buying activity by ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD could suggest that the insider sees unrecognized potential in the company or believes that the market has overly penalized the stock.

Investors considering Fortress Biotech Inc should weigh the insider buying trend and the GF Value assessment alongside other fundamental and technical analyses to make informed investment decisions. The discrepancy between the insider's actions and the GF Value could warrant a deeper dive into the company's financials, upcoming catalysts, and industry dynamics.

Ultimately, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a stock's potential. While ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD's recent purchase is significant, it is essential for investors to conduct their due diligence and consider a broad range of factors before making investment decisions.

