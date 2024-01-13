On January 12, 2024, Irwin Simon, the President and CEO of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), made a significant insider purchase, acquiring 53,700 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Tilray Brands Inc is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The company aims to lead, legitimize, and define the future of the industry by building the world's most trusted cannabis and hemp company.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase, such as the one made by the insider, may suggest a belief in the company's potential for growth or that the shares are undervalued. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that insiders believe the stock is fully valued or that its prospects are not as positive.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 53,700 shares and has not sold any shares, according to the data available.

The insider transaction history for Tilray Brands Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 3 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

Insider Buying: Tilray Brands Inc CEO Irwin Simon Acquires 53,700 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Tilray Brands Inc were trading at $1.88, resulting in a market cap of $1.412 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.53, with a GF Value of $3.52. This valuation suggests that Tilray Brands Inc is currently positioned as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus' metrics.

Insider Buying: Tilray Brands Inc CEO Irwin Simon Acquires 53,700 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

