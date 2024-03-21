Insider Sell: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc's (AVTE) Chief Technical Officer Marinus Verwijs Sells ...

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs that improve the treatment of severe cardiopulmonary diseases, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Technical Officer Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The insider, Marinus Verwijs, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 7,029 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction on March 19 involved shares traded at a price of $26.08 each, resulting in a market capitalization for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc of $716.347 million.

Historically, insider trading activity for Aerovate Therapeutics Inc has shown a pattern of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of the insider trading activities at Aerovate Therapeutics Inc over the past year:

Investors often monitor insider trading patterns as part of their due diligence process, as it can provide insights into the sentiment of those with in-depth knowledge of the company. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of a stock.

For more detailed information on insider trades at Aerovate Therapeutics Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

