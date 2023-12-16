Insider Sell Alert: MGM Resorts International's John McManus Cashes Out 20,000 Shares

In a notable insider transaction, John McManus, the Chief Legal Officer, Administrative Officer, and Secretary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), sold 20,000 shares of the company on December 14, 2023. This move has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as insider sales can provide valuable clues about a company's future prospects.

Who is John McManus?

John McManus has been an integral part of MGM Resorts International, serving as the company's Chief Legal Officer, Administrative Officer, and Secretary. His role involves overseeing legal affairs, regulatory and compliance matters, and administrative functions. McManus's position places him in the inner circle of decision-making at MGM, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy to the market observers.

MGM Resorts International's Business Description

MGM Resorts International is a global entertainment company with a portfolio of destination resort brands around the world. The company owns and operates a variety of hotels, casinos, and golf courses, as well as entertainment venues and luxury retail outlets. MGM's well-known properties include the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and The Mirage, among others. The company's operations are primarily based in the United States, with significant presence in Las Vegas, but it also has a growing footprint in China and other international markets.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider transactions can be a powerful indicator of a company's health and future performance. Over the past year, John McManus has sold a total of 80,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This one-sided activity could signal a lack of confidence in the company's future growth or a belief that the stock may be overvalued. However, it's also important to consider that insiders may sell shares for various reasons unrelated to their outlook on the company, such as personal financial planning or diversifying their investments.

The broader insider transaction history for MGM Resorts International shows a pattern of more sales than purchases over the past year, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could suggest that insiders, as a group, are taking profits or have concerns about the company's valuation or future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MGM Resorts International were trading at $44.23, giving the company a market cap of $14.722 billion. This price point is below the industry median price-earnings ratio of 19.525, indicating that MGM may be undervalued compared to its peers. However, the price-earnings ratio is higher than the company's historical median, suggesting that the stock may not be as attractive as it has been in the past.

When considering the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which stands at 0.61 based on a GF Value of $72.80, MGM Resorts International appears to be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice. This assessment indicates that the stock might be undervalued, but investors should be cautious and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. While the current price suggests a discount, the insider selling trend could be a red flag that warrants a deeper dive into the company's fundamentals and potential headwinds.

Conclusion

John McManus's recent sale of 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International is a significant event that investors should not overlook. While the company's stock appears undervalued based on certain metrics, the consistent pattern of insider selling over the past year raises questions about the insiders' confidence in MGM's future performance. As always, investors should consider insider trading trends as one piece of a larger puzzle when evaluating their investment decisions and perform comprehensive due diligence.

Given the mixed signals from valuation metrics and insider activity, a cautious approach is advisable. Investors should keep an eye on MGM Resorts International's upcoming financial reports, market trends, and any strategic moves that could impact the company's growth trajectory and, consequently, its stock price.

