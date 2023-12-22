Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), a technology company that specializes in the design and development of high-definition video compression and image processing semiconductors, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Technology Officer Leslie Kohn disposed of 1,713 shares of the company on December 19, 2023.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $107,998.52. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Ambarella Inc has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 16,947 shares of Ambarella Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 35 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the reported sale, Ambarella Inc's shares were trading at $63.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.524 billion.

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $60.91, suggests that Ambarella Inc was fairly valued at the time of the sale, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Ambarella Inc CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 1,713 Shares

The insider transaction history and the GF Value are important indicators for investors who track insider behaviors and company valuation as part of their investment decision-making process.

Investors and stakeholders in Ambarella Inc may consider these insider trading trends and valuation metrics when assessing their positions in the company.

