Insider Sell: Cars.com Inc (CARS) President and Chief Communications Officer Douglas Miller ...

Douglas Miller, President and Chief Communications Officer of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), has sold 14,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 35,290 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Cars.com Inc operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides a suite of solutions for dealers and manufacturers to market and sell their cars to consumers, enhancing the car shopping experience.

The insider transaction history at Cars.com Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Cars.com Inc's shares were trading at $17.92 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.192 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.49, which is below the industry median of 16.47 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $17.25, indicating that Cars.com Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sales by Douglas Miller may attract attention from the market, considering the insider's position and the volume of shares sold.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

