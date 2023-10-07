Insider Sell: Cedric Pech Sells 1,212 Shares of MongoDB Inc

On October 6, 2023, Cedric Pech, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB), sold 1,212 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 54,223 shares over the past year and made no purchases.



MongoDB Inc is a general-purpose database platform that has been designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. The company provides Database as a Service (DBaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and other subscription-based services.



The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys for MongoDB Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of MongoDB Inc were trading at $350 each, giving the company a market cap of $25.23 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $574.77, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.



The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of MongoDB Inc's GF Value:



The insider's sell-off, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, may suggest that the insider believes the stock's current price does not reflect its intrinsic value. However, it's also possible that the insider's sell-off is a personal decision unrelated to the company's stock performance.



Regardless of the insider's motivations, investors should always conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. While insider trading activities can provide valuable insights, they should not be the sole basis for any investment decision.



