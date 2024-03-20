Insider Sell: CEO Feng-ming Wang Sells 2,173 Shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Feng-ming Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA), has sold 2,173 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $49.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $107,073.71.

Ambarella Inc is a technology company that specializes in the design and development of low-power, high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD video compression, image processing, and computer vision processors. These products are used in a variety of human and computer vision applications, including security cameras, sports cameras, wearable devices, drones, and automotive systems.

Over the past year, the insider, Feng-ming Wang, has sold a total of 12,621 shares of Ambarella Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Ambarella Inc shows a pattern of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, suggesting a trend of insiders monetizing their holdings in the company.

On the valuation front, Ambarella Inc's shares were trading at $49.27 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.04 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.76, with a GuruFocus Value of $64.68, indicating that Ambarella Inc is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

