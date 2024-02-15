Insider Sell: CEO Jason Evans Sells 5,780 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Jason Evans, CEO of Surgery Partners Inc, executed a sale of 5,780 shares in the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company that operates surgical facilities across the United States. The company's integrated healthcare delivery model provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,186 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of insider selling activity over the period.

The insider transaction history for Surgery Partners Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 30 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Surgery Partners Inc were trading at $35.08, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.332 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.28, with a GF Value of $27.38, indicating that Surgery Partners Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

