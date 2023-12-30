Matthew Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA), executed a sale of 84,000 shares in the company on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Savara Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Savara Inc shows a pattern of 12 insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period, indicating a predominantly positive sentiment among insiders towards the company's stock.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Savara Inc were trading at $4.71 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $638.81 million.

Insider Sell: CEO Matthew Pauls Disposes of 84,000 Shares of Savara Inc (SVRA)

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling activities as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the company's future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

