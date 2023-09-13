On September 11, 2023, Megan Clarken, the CEO of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), sold 3,570 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.



Who is Megan Clarken?

Megan Clarken is the Chief Executive Officer of Criteo SA, a global technology company that provides marketing and advertising services to online retailers. Clarken has a wealth of experience in the digital advertising industry, having held senior roles at Nielsen and AOL before joining Criteo. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving Criteo's growth and innovation in the competitive digital advertising space.



About Criteo SA

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The company's proprietary technology, coupled with machine learning, enables online retailers to engage consumers with personalized advertisements. Criteo's services are designed to generate online sales through retargeting, a form of online advertising that targets consumers based on their browsing behavior.



Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Megan Clarken has sold a total of 124,675 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction of 3,570 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Criteo SA. In the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and 2 insider buys.



Insider Sell: CEO Megan Clarken Sells 3,570 Shares of Criteo SA (CRTO)

The insider's selling activities often provide valuable insights into a company's financial health. In this case, the consistent selling by the insider could indicate a cautious outlook on the company's future performance. However, it's also important to note that insider selling can be driven by personal financial needs or portfolio diversification, and not necessarily a negative view of the company's prospects.



Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Criteo SA were trading at $28.6, giving the company a market cap of $1.588 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 316.22, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.4 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Criteo SA is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.94, indicating that it's priced reasonably based on its GF Value of $30.37.



In conclusion, while the insider's consistent selling activities may raise some concerns, the stock's fair valuation suggests that Criteo SA's financial health remains solid. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other key financial indicators to make informed investment decisions.



