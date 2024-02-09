Pierre Naude, CEO of Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO), executed a sale of 5,526 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Ncino Inc is a software-as-a-service company specializing in cloud-based bank operating solutions for the financial services industry. The company's platform digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflow, and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans, manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 152,960 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of insider selling activity over the period.

The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 50 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $31, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.559 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.74, with a GF Value of $42.05, indicating that Ncino Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: CEO Pierre Naude Sells 5,526 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

