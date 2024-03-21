Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR), a company specializing in radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, sold 90,910 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,910 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Mirion Technologies Inc, with a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: CFO Brian Schopfer Sells 90,910 Shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

On the valuation front, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc were trading at $11 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.545 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 6.75, indicating that Mirion Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and stakeholders in Mirion Technologies Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics as part of their investment research process.

