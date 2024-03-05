Insider Sell: CFO Bruce Jacobs Sells 3,934 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce Jacobs has sold 3,934 shares of the company's stock on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $41.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $164,725.24.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate protein degradation pathways. These therapies are designed to address a wide range of diseases and conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,934 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc were trading at $41.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.602 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.03, indicating that Kymera Therapeutics Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $40.54. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation suggest that the insider's decision to sell shares might align with the stock's current fair valuation status.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects.

