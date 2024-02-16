Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH), a company that markets and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Christine Sacco, sold 30,019 shares of the company on February 14, 2024.Christine Sacco has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 85,313 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: CFO Christine Sacco Sells 30,019 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

On the valuation front, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc were trading at $68.35 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $3.432 billion.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that it is modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $61.97.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

