Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), a company specializing in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing online content and business applications, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Edward Mcgowan, the Chief Financial Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc, sold 4,651 shares of the company on March 11, 2024.The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns shares in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, resulting in a transaction amount of $514,268.05.Over the past year, Edward Mcgowan has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 29,946 shares and making no purchases of company stock.

Insider Sell: CFO Edward Mcgowan Sells 4,651 Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

The insider transaction history for Akamai Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 27 insider buys and 36 insider sells over the past year, indicating a mixed sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.Akamai Technologies Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $16.63 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within its industry.The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 31.10, which is above the industry median of 27.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a comparison with both industry standards and the company's own pricing history.

Insider Sell: CFO Edward Mcgowan Sells 4,651 Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Considering the stock's price of $110.55 and the GuruFocus Value of $117.31, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. According to GuruFocus, this indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sell by the insider, Edward Mcgowan, may be interpreted in various ways, but it remains a single data point in the broader analysis of the company's financial health and market position.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

