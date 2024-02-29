Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth Boland has sold 15,640 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $113.77 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,779,412.80.Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education, and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company operates a network of child care and early education centers, as well as providing back-up care, educational advisory services, and other work-life solutions.Over the past year, Elizabeth Boland has engaged in the sale of 15,640 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: CFO Elizabeth Boland Sells 15,640 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

The stock market capitalization of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc stands at $6.605 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 89.82, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.59 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the stock trading at $113.77 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $110.93, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by CFO Elizabeth Boland represents a notable insider transaction for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, and investors may consider this activity alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance when evaluating the stock.

