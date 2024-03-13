Emma Giamartino, the Chief Financial Officer of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE), has sold 3,371 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $93.49 per share, resulting in a total value of $315,142.79.CBRE Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.Emma Giamartinos recent transaction contributes to the insider trading history of CBRE Group Inc, where over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,435 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider sell transactions have outnumbered buy transactions, with 10 sells and 0 buys over the same timeframe.

Insider Sell: CFO Emma Giamartino Sells 3,371 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

The market capitalization of CBRE Group Inc stands at $28.656 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 29.57, which is above both the industry median of 13.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past.With the stock trading at $93.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $95.88, CBRE Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Insider Sell: CFO Emma Giamartino Sells 3,371 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's performance, and other relevant factors when evaluating the significance of insider trading activity.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

