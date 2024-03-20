nLight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR), a company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense applications, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of nLight Inc, Joseph Corso, sold 14,105 shares of the company on March 18, 2024.The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing, where the details of the sale were outlined. The shares were sold at a price of $12.26 per share, which places the total value of the transaction at approximately $172,889.30. Following this transaction, the market cap of nLight Inc stands at $602.943 million.Over the past year, Joseph Corso has sold a total of 40,347 shares of nLight Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 3 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Insider Sell: CFO Joseph Corso Sells 14,105 Shares of nLight Inc (LASR)

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern where insiders at nLight Inc have not been accumulating shares, which could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.In terms of valuation, shares of nLight Inc were trading at $12.26 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, indicating that it is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Investors often look at insider selling as a signal of how executives feel about the company's current valuation and future prospects. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's health, a trend of insider selling, as seen with nLight Inc, could warrant closer examination by current and potential shareholders.

