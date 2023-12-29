Insider Sell: CFO Justin Renz Sells 225,000 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Justin Renz, sold 225,000 shares of the company on December 26, 2023.

The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 237,069 shares of Ardelyx Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Ardelyx Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Ardelyx Inc were trading at $6.36, resulting in a market cap of $1.439 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.74, with Ardelyx Inc's shares being classified as Modestly Undervalued based on the GF Value of $8.61. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's sell activity comes at a time when the stock is trading below its GF Value, suggesting a potential undervaluation of the shares.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a high volume of insider sales may prompt stakeholders to scrutinize the transactions for underlying reasons.

