Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells 22,281 Shares of Natera Inc

Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc, has sold 22,281 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $67.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,509,095.13.

Natera Inc is a diagnostics company that specializes in genetic testing and analysis. The company's offerings include non-invasive prenatal tests, carrier screening for hereditary disorders, cancer screening, and genetic counseling. Natera's technology aims to provide early and accurate information for patients and healthcare providers to make informed medical decisions.

Over the past year, Michael Brophy has sold a total of 58,042 shares of Natera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell represents a continuation of this trend.

The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 67 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $67.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.14 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, indicating that Natera Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Natera Inc, particularly by the CFO, may be a point of interest for market watchers.

For more detailed information, the SEC Filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

