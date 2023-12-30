Michael Brophy, the Chief Financial Officer of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), executed a sale of 2,292 shares in the company on December 29, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Natera Inc is a diagnostics company specializing in the field of genetic testing. The company's offerings include non-invasive prenatal tests, carrier screening tests, and cancer screening tests, which are designed to provide early and accurate information for patients and healthcare providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 133,905 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Natera Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 58 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells 2,292 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $62.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.526 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, with a GuruFocus Value of $59.83, indicating that Natera Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

